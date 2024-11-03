Falcons must capitalize on this major advantage over the Cowboys
This Dallas Cowboys team can't do two key things: run the ball and stop the run. The Atlanta Falcons must take advantage of that against a team starving for a win.
Running the ball with Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson will help keep the offense on the field as they control the game. This, in turn, will help protect the defense that has been struggling this season.
Falcons can protect the game by running the ball against Cowboys
The Cowboys' defense has allowed the sixth-most yards per carry this season (4.8) while the Falcons have averaged the tenth-most yards per carry on offense (4.7). That is the stat Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson should attack in Week 9.
With efficiency on the ground, the offense will keep the ball out of Dak Prescott's hands who is looking to carve up the Falcons' defense through the air.
It is difficult to have trust in a pass defense that has just six sacks this season and has struggled to get stops on the opponent's side of the field. This game needs to be in the hands of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. If given the ball, those two can win it.
When you look at the flip side, Dallas can't control a game. They have the fewest rushing yards in the NFL by 113 yards (519 total). If you put pressure on Prescott to orchestrate a scoring drive on every drive during a shortened game, he will press and make mistakes.
All in all, the run game is where this game will be won or lost. While the Cowboys defense won't have key pieces in their passing defense, the Falcons shouldn't overcomplicate this game—run the ball.