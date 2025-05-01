Falcons must consider signing these 8 free agents after 2025 NFL Draft

3. Matthew Judon

All the same logic that made Von Miller a potential fit applies to Judon as well. Fans might not be anxious to see the veteran pass rusher make his return after an extremely frustrating 2024 season. Things were so bad, fans were questioning his effort, and coaches were putting Lorenzo Carter on the field in his place. Carter finished the season with zero sacks and is an established liability as a pass rusher.

Whether this move makes sense depends on understanding how drastically the situation has changed. When Atlanta traded for Judon, the expectation was that the franchise had added a piece that would finish with double-digit sacks. While Judon wasn't expected to turn into T.J. Watt or Myles Garrett, the thought was that the veteran was simply a tier below.

It ends up this was far from the case with Judon reduced to getting clean-up sacks for the bulk of his production. Still, there is value in having the veteran as a potential wildcard toward the bottom of your pass-rushing rotation.

4. Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore would be an interesting piece to bring in to compete for a starting role. Despite re-signing Mike Hughes, Atlanta's corner rotation is very much up for debate. A.J. Terrell is the only established name the defense knows they can rely on who is currently rostered. Looking at bringing in a potential starting option in either the trade or free agent market wouldn't be a bad decision. Gilmore is on the cheaper side of these potential fits.

A higher dollar fit could be looking at a potential trade for Miami corner Jalen Ramsey. The veteran has made it clear he is planning to part ways with the Dolphins this offseason. No matter what avenue the team chooses, it is a position they must prioritize.

5. Nick Chubb

This potential signing only works in the very specific circumstance of if the Falcons want to part ways with Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier is a younger and superior second option, but has earned a chance at a starting role. With the back facing a contract year, the Falcons could attempt to earn a pick back and bring in Chubb to see where the veteran back is after rehabbing last season's injuries.

It isn't an expected move, but at least a speculative fit that is worth noting. The counter to this is the fact that the team had such an aggressive draft strategy. One suggesting they are willing to take risks to contend and that means hanging onto expiring contracts.