While the Atlanta Falcons may not officially retire jersey numbers, it is time to make a notable exception. Recent undrafted free-agent signing Cobee Bryant has opened up a debate among Falcons fans. While Bryant is expected to switch numbers, the back did wear a memorable number of a certain Atlanta legend.

Matt Ryan defined the #2 jersey during his impressive run in Atlanta. While Atlanta may not officially retire numbers, the organization shouldn't allow the number to be worn so soon after pushing Ryan out the back door. As a reminder, it was the team's chase of Deshaun Watson that alerted the franchise legend he wasn't in the team's future plans.

Matt Ryan's iconic #2 jersey must be retired

The way Arthur Smith coached, and Terry Fontenot refused to add weapons for Ryan's final season, it was obvious the duo wanted their own quarterback. This is a clear case of being very careful what you wish for with Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and Kirk Cousins following the veteran's exit. Ryan remained gracious and professional when the legend had every reason to be petty against a team he elevated for so many seasons.

Last season saw the two sides attempt to mend things with Atlanta inducting Matt Ryan into the team's Ring of Honor. This must continue for the greatest quarterback and player in the history of the franchise.

As exciting a prospect as Bryant is, the defensive back simply cannot be allowed to wear a number that defined Falcons football for so many years. Bryant is expected to switch to #26 after joining the Falcons. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the defensive back become a surprise starting option with the team's thin depth chart at the position.

While the team has never retired a jersey, Ryan has at least earned this much. What the team needs to do is clear. The Falcons cannot afford to let another player wear the jersey after the way things ended. It is easy to make the argument that the Falcons should have let Ryan play out his contract and brought in a young quarterback for the veteran to mentor. Things simply couldn't have gone any worse with how poorly Atlanta's quarterbacks played each of the next three years.

With this in mind, and understanding what Matt Ryan meant to this franchise and fanbase, Atlanta must do the right thing. It is time to make an exception for the greatest player in franchise history and honor Ryan for a second year in a row, retiring the legend's jersey.