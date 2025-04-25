Atlanta Falcons day 2 NFL Mock Draft

After Atlanta's blockbuster trade to move up for James Pearce Jr., the team finds itself with three remaining selections. Barring another trade, two of those selections will come on the final day of the draft, with picks #118 and #218 giving Atlanta fans reason to pay attention on the event's final day. The same is difficult to say of the draft's second night, with Atlanta holding one lone selection that is scheduled to be at the very end of Friday's picks. The Falcons hold pick #101 thanks to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Where Atlanta's attention should be focused is clear as the team continues to attempt to rebuild an underwhelming defense.

Pick #101 Cobee Bryant- CB Kansas

The only prospect that gives pause here is Miami receiver Xavier Restrepo. Despite Penix's impressive list of targets, the Miami receiver brings exactly what the Falcons are missing. Adding much-needed speed to the slot and improving the team's depth, adding competition for Ray-Ray McCloud. However, when you have Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Darnell Mooney, the selection would be a luxury the franchise simply cannot afford.

Kansas defensive back Cobee Bryan is the selection, giving much-needed depth to an underwhelming secondary. If Atlanta is going to complete their defensive rebuild in this year's draft, it is going to require two moves. The first is trading for star defensive back Jalen Ramsey, the second is finding a draft pick capable of contributing on day one.

Bryant fits this description and would instantly turn up the pressure on Mike Hughes and Dee Alford to claim a starting role. While Terry Fontenot cannot be counted out of potentially trading up again, it would be a surprise to see Atlanta spend further future picks in a move up.

If this doesn't happen, Atlanta fans are in for a long wait with pick #101 scheduled for the very end of the night. With this in mind, fans should be prepared for a very quiet second night after being one of the biggest stories of Thursday's opening act.