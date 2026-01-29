Falcons must prepare to lose these two impact players in free agency this offseason

The Atlanta Falcons have multiple strong players entering free agency in 2026, and Pro Football Focus (PFF) has ranked them accordingly. In November, three PFF writers combined to create a list of the top 70 pending free agents this offseason, and Tyler Allgeier was one of the first names listed.

The Falcons' backup running back is listed third with a 90.5 career grade behind Kenneth Walker III and Khalil Mack. Being the second-highest rated running back in this free agency class, Allgeier will be coveted by various teams, but the Falcons must try to retain him.

Sure, it's great seeing Atlanta's backup back near the top of this list, but Matt Ryan and company. must not let him even reach free agency. Through his four seasons in Atlanta, Allgeier never fumbled a single time. That's 676 carries, 61 receptions, and 20 total touchdowns without a fumble.

After his 1,000- yard rookie campaign, the Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson high in the 2023 NFL draft, and Allgeier was relegated to backup duties. While used sparingly, he's played in 67 of 68 games possible in his career, providing elite stability at an incredibly difficult and demanding position.

The Falcons top two free-agent acquisitions are glaringly obvious already

The 25-year-old may want to test free agency to be the full-time starter elsewhere, but the Falcons would be sorely mistaken to let Allgeier walk without any attempt to retain him this offseason.

Another addition to this top free agents list is Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss at No. 44. At the time, he was given a 77.3 grade by PFF. The Falcons' starting linebacker is aging fast, but he produced at a high level this past year.

Elliss set a career-high with six passes defended, and added an interception and 3.5 sacks to his resume. The 30-year-old won't demand big money this offseason, but is a strong asset to boost the linebacking room.

Elliss received above an 80 pass-rush grade in 2024 and 2025 and has 19 sacks over the last four seasons. Elliss signed a three-year $21 million contract in 2023, which will go up this time around. If Atlanta can get him on a short-term, team-friendly deal, this is a no-brainer.

Elliss thrived during his first season under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, and there's no reason why he can't replicate that success next season as the leader og this defense.

With the Dirty Birds potentially losing top free agents Allgeier and Elliss, Atlanta must restock this offseason. Until free agency rolls around, the draft needs seem pretty cut-and-dry at this point. Time will tell what's really needed, but if the Falcons can't resign these two guys, they'll at least need running back and linebacker depth.