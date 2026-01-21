Falcons’ 2026 draft blueprint feels like a no-brainer after Kevin Stefanski hire

The 2026 NFL Draft is a pivotal part of the Atlanta Falcons' retool for the upcoming season. At times during 2025, it felt like Atlanta was one or two pieces away from real playoff contention, but it failed to execute consistently, which was a coaching issue.

Over the last three weeks, loads of changes have been made, and Kevin Stefanski is just the start. With no 2026 first round pick, the Falcons must hit home runs in the middle rounds in order to retool. Before the draft, a lot is still undecided.

Atlanta still lacks a general manager who will significantly influence the draft blueprint. Free agent acquisitions will change the way Stefanski attacks the draft, but we're still a long way away from those additions.

Kevin Stefanski's recent draft success sparks excitement for Falcons' 2026 rookie class, but he needs to add weapons

It's important to assess the immediate needs and compare to how Stefanski has aided the Browns' draft over the last six seasons. Ironically, he's used to not having a first-round pick. In 2022, the Browns traded three years' worth of first-rounders to the Texans in exchange for Deshaun Watson.

Through those three seasons, the Browns struggled to draft a high-impact player. In 2024, the Browns selected defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. in the second round. He's played fifteen games over the last two seasons, and was received a 41.3 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025. Yikes.

A round later, the Browns selected guard Zak Zinter, who received a 49.1 grade by PFF in 2025 over just five games but was relegated to backup duties all year. So years 2022-2024 were a wash for Stefanski's mid-round selections, but last year was different.

The Browns elite draft class brought hope into Cleveland, until poor quarterback play killed it.

The additions of Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger changed the defense before Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin were added to boost the offense. All four of these picks played fantastically in 2025, and Schwesinger is the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Looking at the Falcons' needs for 2026, offensive playmakers are at the top of the list. Especially if Kyle Pitts isn't retained , the Falcons are down to Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and that's it. That means Germie Bernard and Zachariah Branch are among the many receivers they'll take a look at.

Quarterback is another need, yet placed in a separate category. Kirk Cousins appears to be on the way out, and Michael Penix Jr. doesn't seem like the answer in Atlanta. That means Trinidad Chambliss or ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck could be options the new regime considers.

In 2025, Stefanski's Browns drafted two quarterbacks, running backs, and a tight end, with strong success. The Browns' 67th overall pick at the entrance of the third round was Harold Fannin Jr., who had a strong rookie campaign. Fannin finished with 72 receptions for 731 yards.

Neither of the quarterbacks have yet to prove themselves, but as much as I hate to admit it, Shedeur Sanders has shown flashes of high-level play throughout his rookie season and bought himself time.

Stefanski doesn't have great long-term draft precedent, but his recent success is exciting. If he brings a little magic from his 2025 draft class into Atlanta, the 2026 rookie class could be even better than last year if he stays true to his philosophy and attacks the big needs. And that's saying a lot.