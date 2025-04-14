Falcons must quietly replace this veteran in the 2025 NFL Draft

One of the more surprising developments this offseason has been David Onyemata's status on the roster. It felt inevitable that he would be released, but here we are with him still on the roster.

One reason could be that Terry Fontenot hopes to trade him eventually. In that case, the team must secretly find his replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Atlanta Falcons should draft David Onyemata's replacement

Some team will have interest in David Onyemata, whether that is post-draft or at the trade deadline. In the right situation, he can be a strong force for a contending team. For the Falcons, landing a late-round pick is well worth it.

Trading him post-June 1 would save the team $10 million. Last year, the defensive tackle was unproductive and isn't getting any younger. His salary doesn't match his production, meaning Terry Fontenot must find his replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Falcons did invest in their defensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft with Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus.

They also signed Morgan Fox, re-signed Ta'Quon Graham and Kentavius Street to go with Zach Harrison.

While that is a good group of names, it isn't enough to survive without David Onyemata.

Even if Onyemata doesn't get traded, he is entering the final year of his contract and will likely be on a new team a year from now. This is why the Falcons should prioritize drafting a run-stuffing defensive lineman this year.