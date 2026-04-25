Falcons must sign speedster out of their backyard as a priority UDFA

The Atlanta Falcons focused on their defense in the 2026 NFL Draft, using four of their six picks on that side of the ball. The only exceptions were Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch and Ohio State offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa.

While they may not have addressed the offense heavily, that doesn't mean they don't have holes, specifically at receiver where they could still use a name or two for depth.

Fortunately, a top prospect is there for the taking on the undrafted market with Georgia Tech's Eric Rivers, who lit up the NFL Combine with his elite speed. He is the perfect addition for a group that could use even more speed.

Kevin Stefanski and Falcons have a perfect UDFA waiting for them in Eric Rivers

Rivers was a combine hero with a 4.35 40-yard dash and 127" broad jump. While he lacks size at 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds, there is a place for him on every NFL roster; who doesn't want to get faster?

As a fifth-year senior last season, the Yellow Jacket caught 46 passes for 658 yards and two touchdowns. His yards led the team, while his receptions tied for the lead. The Falcons should be on the phone with him as we speak. He can add a lot to this already dynamic offensive unit.

Atlanta has some interesting parallels with Rivers. Last year, Kevin Stefanski signed Isaiah Bond, a similar player, as an undrafted free agent. He made the Browns' roster and posted 18 receptions for 338 yards, with a highlight of 52 yards.

Then you have Tua Tagovailoa, who would love to have another player with a skill set similar to Tyreek Hill's. Clearly, you can't compare Rivers to Hill, but you cannot deny that they have a similar profile.

It is also worth pointing out that the Tech receiver would pair well with Michael Penix Jr.'s rocket arm. Send him flying down the field and let Penix Jr. rip it.

Hopefully, staying in Atlanta is enough to convince him to stay in Atlanta. Last year, they convinced top UDFA WR Nick Nash to join them; it's time to do the same this year.