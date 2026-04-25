Falcons fans are left awe-struck over new draft pick's impressive highlight tape

Eyes have been all over the Atlanta Falcons' first two picks, Avieon Terrell and Zachariah Branch, and for good reason. But their third pick, fourth-round linebacker Kendal Daniels, shouldn't be overlooked.

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound alien from Oklahoma has all the tools to be a great player for Jeff Ulbrich. In a "cheetah" role for Oklahoma, he flashed time and time again with some unbelievable plays, including a couple that have left every fans incredibly excited about what Ulbrich can get out of this kid.

This dude will make an instant impact for this pass defense.

Kendal Daniels leaves Falcons fans ecstatic with his impressive highlights

Look at his creativity on that screen play against Ole Miss. He stopped his feet, looked away, and then blasted through the line to stop Lane Kiffin's playcall.

He made it look like he was the one running the scheme; that is a move you often see from an offensive player. Plays like these are why Matt Ryan was seen dancing around the draft room after getting off the phone with Daniels.

And then there was this one against Michigan...

I’m in on Kendal Daniels. pic.twitter.com/65eGJJ48Ul — Rise Up Avieon (@RiseUpReader) April 25, 2026

That video didn't have sound, but you could hear it.

When you look at the two defenders this team has taken, they both are exactly the type of players you would expect Ulbrich to want: fierce and angry. Avieon Terrell forced eight fumbles at Clemson, while Daniels made hits like those.

I can't even imagine what Daniels is going to do on special teams too. But the defense has gotten much better over the past two days. They filled two needs at cornerback and linebacker with perfect scheme fits -- all while only entering the draft with five picks.

We saw the immediate impact that mid-round picks can have for a team last year. Xavier Watts was a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist as a third-rounder, and Billy Bowman Jr. was balling out as a fourth-rounder before suffering a season-ending injury.

Don't be surprised if Avieon and Daniels start in Week 1. They have already proven that they have the fire needed to play in the pros.