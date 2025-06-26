Falcons must trade for this Super Bowl-winning QB after trading Cousins

All the talk has been about Kirk Cousins being traded, but there are consequences to a trade.

Cousins gives the Atlanta Falcons an excellent option off the bench. Trading him means the season rides on Michael Penix Jr. staying healthy for all 17 games, plus the postseason.

If a trade does happen, the Falcons should have a plan to acquire a veteran backup, and the Cleveland Browns are the first team to call.

Atlanta Falcons should replace Kirk Cousins with this stable veteran

Joe Flacco has been an excellent quarterback throughout his long NFL career. In recent years, he has had some excellent moments that you wouldn't expect from someone his age.

This offseason he signed back with the Cleveland Browns amid the Deshaun Watson injury debacle.

What no one expected was the Browns adding numerous quarterbacks after signing him.

They traded for Kenny Pickett and drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

While no one knows who will start for the team, we do know that they can't keep four quarterbacks; one will be expendable.

They likely won't be able to trade Pickett and they aren't going to release either of their two rookies.

This is where the Falcons should step in and call about trading for Joe Flacco. This is a win-win situation for both teams; the Falcons replace Cousins, and the Browns settle their quarterback room.

The Dirty Birds did sign long-time backup Easton Stick this offseason. However, he has never done anything to make you think he can be better than Flacco.

Plus, adding Joe Flacco replaces Cousins' veteran leadership. He is a guy who has won a Super Bowl and helped groom young quarterbacks (namely, Lamar Jackson).

All told, we don't know if the Browns would trade Flacco; he could be the Week 1 starter.

Also Read: Falcons looking to trade this potential superstar?

Nevertheless, it never hurts to call Andrew Berry and convince him to trade the veteran if Kirk Cousins is traded.

More Falcons news and rumors: