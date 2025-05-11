New coach says Falcons will finally use overlooked defender correctly

It took way too long for the Atlanta Falcons to debut fourth-round rookie Brandon Dorlus last season, and even after he did, he was rarely used.

Nevertheless, a new season and position coach could prove to be just what the former Oregon Duck needs.

Nate Ollie, the new defensive line coach, was asked about Dorlus, and his response tells us we shouldn't overlook him. There is a palpable excitement for the second-year player in his new role.

Brandon Dorlus' role will expand and change under new DL coach Nate Ollie

Brandon Dorlus' ability to line up and down the line at Oregon was his calling card. He produced everywhere, and any team taking him was taking him for that reason.

So, seeing the Falcons line him up exclusively inside last year was frustrating.

That won't be the case for long; Nate Ollie informed the media that he will be a "utility" player (~15:00).

Being a utility player is the perfect role for Dorlus, and one that could lead to a breakout season.

The interesting part in this is Raheem Morris. We don't know how he will impact what will be Jeff Ulbrich's scheme, but when you look at his history, Morris loves bigger edge rushers.

While serving as the Rams' defensive coordinator, Morris loved having the 270-pound Michael Hoecht off the edge.

Weighing just under 300 pounds, Dorlus can be exactly that.

Anyway, based on Ollie's response and palpable excitement, we will see Dorlus far more often than last year. As a rookie, he played 19 snaps, logging three tackles and no tackles for loss or sacks.

This role change only adds to what will be a much more versatile Front-7 in 2025

Jalon Walker and Kaden Elliss can roam and rush, James Pearce Jr. showed the ability to rush inside at Tennessee, and now Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison will be more than just defensive tackles.

Third-down packages are about to get a lot more interesting for Jeff Ulbrich's unit.