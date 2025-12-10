Falcons' next move after gutting Week 14 collapse has become painfully obvious

The Atlanta Falcons need to fire Raheem Morris, and their Week 14 loss is making Arthur Blank's next move clear. The Falcons look defeated and fans have grown restless with the 49-year-old and his incessant coach-speak, meaning it's only a matter of time before Atlanta finally pulls the plug on the Morris era.

However, I would be remiss if I expected the Dirty Birds' coaching overhaul to end there. The fact that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson hasn't been fired yet is a true travesty, and special teams coordinator Marquice Williams is practically speed-running his quest to receive his own pink slip.

The Falcons fell 37-9 to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and that loss saw Robinson and Williams be just as at fault as Morris. So if Blank is going to clean house in pursuit of a new regime, that means cutting ties with the highly incompetent coaches in Atlanta, and both coordinators are certainly inept.

The Falcons have to fire Zac Robinson and Marquice Williams after another pathetic effort

Even the absence of Drake London doesn't give Robinson a pass, as he still had BIjan Robinson and Kyle Pitts at his disposal. His offense consistently sputtered in the red zone and the refs screwing over the Falcons didn't help, but that doesn't change how much his unit has underperformed all year long.

Pitts enjoyed his best game of the season, but the praise ended there. The Falcons turned the ball over three times in the second half, which helped them practically hand this victory to the Seahawks in what could have been a very winnable game. After all, the game was tied up at six at halftime.

Moreover, Williams' special teams unit was once again dismal. If you thought the performance against the Jets was bad enough, try again. While thankfully Jamal Agnew didn't muff a punt this week, the sample size was smaller as the Seahawks only punted three times and he only fielded one of them.

Instead, his special teams group surrendered a 100-yard kick return touchdown to Rashid Shaheed that saw any momentum the Falcons still had vanish. Atlanta was out-scored 31-3 in the second half, and that all started because the special teams looked putrid for the second consecutive week.

For as bad as Morris has been in his second season coaching a team with legitimate playoff aspirations, these two coaches have been just as bad, if not worse. It's no secret the coaching staff is holding this roster back as they've already been eliminated from playoff contention, so it's obvious a full reset is what the doctor ordered.