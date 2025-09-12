Falcons OC shrugs off late-night J.J. McCarthy heroics with hilarious quote

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy totaled three touchdowns in the fourth quarter in Minnesota's come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. After an impressive end to his NFL, the Atlanta Falcons should be watching closely—as they travel to Minnesota to face the Vikes in Week 2.

While Michael Penix Jr said McCarthy displayed "a lot of heart" in the victory, Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson missed out. The 38-year-old play-caller isn't much of a night owl, and he admitted he didn't stay up to watch the Vikings' miraculous comeback that spoiled Ben Johnson's coaching debut in Chicago.

😂 Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson was asked about Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy's play in the fourth quarter Monday night: "To be honest, I was asleep. … I mean, these games on the East Coast start at absurdly late times." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) September 10, 2025

It's a bit bizarre to hear one of the NFL's brightest young coordinators say something like this, especially given there is no world where an 8:15 p.m. kickoff is "absurdly late". Robinson might have to modify his sleeping habits because the Falcons kick off at that same time on Sunday Night.

Vikings’ late-game magic will give Falcons a tough test in Week 2

The time change remains an adjustment for Robinson. Before following Raheem Morris to Atlanta, he spent five seasons as one of Sean McVay's core assistants in Los Angeles—and grew up in Colorado. He's used to games ending at 8:00, not starting then.

For a Falcons defense that collapsed late against Tampa Bay, the timing couldn’t be more dangerous. The team kept Baker Mayfield in check for the majority of the afternoon, but he went 4-5 for 48 passing yards on the Bucs' final drive—and Ruke Orhorhoro's controversial roughing the passer call set up the go-ahead score to Emeka Egbuka.

That's the downside of having a young defense, but that's something Morris and company will have to take on the chin. Chicago's defense looked stout early, but 14 minutes was all it took for McCarthy to flip the game on its head.

The Chicago native threw touchdowns to Aaron Jones and Justin Jefferson before taking in the go-ahead score himself to put the cherry on top of a miraculous comeback. The 22-year-old experienced some early growing pains, but shined when the situation called for it—displaying the same clutch DNA that helped him lead MIchigan to a national championship.

And it led to him being named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week.

And the test won't just come on defense. Robinson's offense will have to fend off a Brian Flores-led defense that surrendered just 19.5 points per game in 2024. But Minnesota will be missing star linebacker Blake Cashman due to a hamstring injury, and could also be without Andrew Van Ginkel, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol.

If McCarthy picks up where he left off from Monday, it will put extra pressure on Penix and the offense to perform. And with Robinson consistently running the offense out of the pistol formation, it could make for a long night for him and the Falcons in more ways than one.

