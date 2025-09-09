Falcons’ Week 1 loss proved why Atlanta needs its rookie defenders to grow up fast

The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to once again be the two best teams in the NFC South, and that certainly looked like the case on Sunday. The two teams had a thrilling Week 1 matchup where they both exchanged late-game scores, before a missed field goal resulted in the Buccaneers winning 23-20.

While it was a devastating way to lose, the Falcons have a lot to be excited about after Week 1. However, the game also shed a light on the areas Atlanta needs to improve in. One of those areas is pass rushing, and that was a known weakness after last season. That’s why the Falcons used two first-round picks on edge defenders Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

Sunday’s game was the perfect example to show why Atlanta needs the two to grow up fast.

Falcons need Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. to quickly develop into impact players

The closest thing to football’s version of a closer in baseball is a pass rusher, and Atlanta needed a good one on Sunday. Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons offense took the lead in dramatic fashion with just over two minutes left in the football game. The Buccaneers were trailing 20-17 when they got the ball back, and needed a touchdown to take the lead and a field goal to win the game.

Ideally, that’s when the Falcons would love to unleash their two young edge defenders and tell them to go close out the game. Instead, Baker Mayfield and the Bucs marched down the field and scored what happened to be the game-winning touchdown.

Asking Walker or Pearce to deliver those kind of heroic theatrics in their first NFL game is a bit unfair, even if they are first rounders, but eventually, that will be their responsibility. If they both live up to their expectations, they will close these kind of games out for the Falcons in the near future.

READ MORE