Falcons OC Zac Robinson shakes things up in a desperate bid to save his job

There was optimism about second-year Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson heading into the 2025 season. While he had an up-and-down first year, there were a lot of things working against him. Another year to get his scheme in place was supposed to help him make a 2016 Kyle Shanahan-like leap, but that has been anything but the case.

Through three weeks, his offense has really only scored two touchdowns, both of which came in Week 1. Their other one, which came in Week 2, was the result of the Vikings allowing them to score in garbage time.

It's safe to say that it has been an utter disaster; this is an offense with top-5 potential, yet it's performing like the NFL's worst.

With the pressure mounting, he has decided to take his duties from the booth down to the field, so he can be around his players.

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will move from the press box to the field and continue to call plays, Raheem Morris said. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) September 22, 2025

At this point, any change is a good change.

Zac Robinson's move to the field is his final desperation to keep his job

Not often do you see a coordinator get fired this early in the season, but if things continue as they have for this team, Raheem Morris might not have any other choice. Robinson's move to the field tells us he knows the potential repercussions if he can't get this unit to produce—and fast.

Obviously, this simple switch isn't going to magically fix this team, but it will allow him to connect with his players more.

While a coach gets a better view of the game from in the box, it can create a disconnect between he and his players. Anyone who has watched the Falcons this year can tell there is a clear disconnect within this offense.

That lack of cohesion has specifically been felt between Michael Penix Jr. and Robinson. They have not been on the same page this year, and this change could help that. Penix Jr. will be able to directly communicate with his play-caller, allowing him to discuss the game's trends face-to-face.

It always felt like a bad decision for Robinson to sit up in the box, especially when Penix took over. That is the type of structure you do if you have been working with someone for years, not with a young quarterback.

Hopefully, this simple change will help the Dirty Birds finally reach the end zone on a more consistent basis.

