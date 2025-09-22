Raheem Morris' Week 3 disaster has Falcons fans reeling over what could've been

The Atlanta Falcons looked like a dumpster fire for 60 minutes while facing off with the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Michael Penix Jr threw multiple interceptions, the pass-catchers' struggles continued, and Bijan Robinson was the sole bright spot in the 30-0 rout. It was the sort of defeat that'll leave a bad taste in fans' mouths all week long.

Even while facing one of the league's most vulnerable defenses, the Falcons still found a way to lay a goose egg. A week removed from a perfect season debut, Parker Romo missed both of his field goal attempts while the offense wasted another strong defensive performance. While Penix deserves some blame, this loss falls squarely on the shoulders of Raheem Morris.

The difference came down to coaching, execution, and poise—three things Morris' group had none of on Sunday. The Dirty Birds repeatedly shot themselves in the foot with unimaginative play-calling, costly turnovers and a clear lack of urgency that made the Panthers look far more competent than they actually are.

Week 3 showed that Raheem Morris is not Atlanta's savior

After a promising primetime victory in Week 2, the fanbase has already grown restless with the second-year head coach. It wasn't like Bryce Young set the world on fire either—Atlanta out-gained Carolina by over 100 yards, yet could not capitalize on another defensive masterclass from Jeff Ulbrich.

The Morris era has been defined by inconsistency, and this loss looks worse when you consider who the Falcons could have hired instead. Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank conducted interviews with several candidates, but the ones who stand out the most are Jim Harbaugh, Mike Macdonald, and Mike Vrabel.

Harbaugh has the Chargers off to a 3-0 start in 2025 while boasting one of the league's most potent offenses after taking them to the playoffs last season. Meanwhile, Macdonald has the Seahawks sitting at 2-1 as Sam Darnold continues to impress and Vrabel's Patriots possess a true identity while looking like one of the NFL's most promising young rosters.

That's the part which stings the most within the fanbase. It’s not just the 30-0 humiliation at the hands of a winless division rival—it's watching the coaches Atlanta passed on thriving elsewhere while Morris continues to stumble through the same mistakes.

The Dirty Birds had all of the momentum on their side entering Sunday afternoon, but squandered that in the most deflating way possible. The Falcons have all of the talent to contend, but Morris and Zac Robinson are starting to hold this team—especially Penix— back.

The team's identity looked invisible in Week 3, so Morris has go to right the ship—and fast—before his hot seat grows even hotter.

