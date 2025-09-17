Falcons' offseason bargain hunt suddenly looks like a Terry Fontenot masterclass

The most pivotal part of being an NFL general manager goes beyond talent evaluation or roster management, but good GM's operate with a calculated understanding of what financial decisions they should or should not make. This hasn't always been Terry Fontenot's forte, but the Atlanta Falcons' general manager has improved considerably since taking over in 2021.

For example, Fontenot opted not to re-sign Grady Jarrett, who signed a three-year $43.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears this offseason. After 10 seasons in Atlanta, Jarrett was a Falcons fan favorite, yet the 44-year-old chose to move on to make way for Atlanta's young defensive tackle duo of Zach Harrison and Brandon Dorlus.

Dorlus and Harrison led the Dirty Birds with 1.5 sacks apiece on Sunday Night against the Vikings, and look primed to plug the middle of Atlanta's defensive line for years to come. David Onyemata isn't getting any younger, and with them still on their rookie deals, the pair will feast as the Falcons' young pass rush continues their ascent—which is a fantastic look for Fontenot.

Terry Fontenot's quiet offseason is looking like a home run

Fontenot parted with a king's ransom to trade up and select Tennessee's James Pearce Jr, and even that decision has looked great. Both Pearce and Walker shined for the Falcons, and so have rookie DB's Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr.

Rather than break the bank to bring back players like Jarrett, Fontenot went budget shopping this offseason. He signed former Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo to a two-year $14 million deal in March, and the 27-year-old has been the breakout star for Jeff Ulbrich's defense.

Additionally, Leonard Floyd has served as the perfect mentor to Pearce, Jalon Walker, and Arnold Ebiketie—who are all amid a sizzling start to 2025. The Atlanta native has been a consistent contributor since entering the league in 2016, and the fact he's only making $10 million this season feels like a steal.

Fontenot's impressive offseason doesn't end there. Like Jarrett, he let center Drew Dalman sign a lucrative deal with the Bears. The three-year $42 million contract made the Boston College product the fourth-highest paid center in the NFL, yet hasn't played like it in the Windy City.

Across two weeks, Dalman netted a 59.5 PFF grade, which is 32nd among 44 qualified centers. Meanwhile, Ryan Neuzil—who is making a fraction of the money as his predecessor—has a 73.2 PFF grade, which is sixth among all centers.

It's those sort of budgetary moves that have done wonders for changing Fontenot's reputation in Atlanta—and things keep up, he'll give Arthur Blank no choice but to keep believing in him and Raheem Morris.

For more Atlanta Falcons news and analysis: