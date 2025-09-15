Falcons' primetime pulverization of Vikings puts Raheem Morris' vision on full display

It's incredibly rare to see a team win in such convincing fashion despite failing to score a touchdown the fourth quarter, but that's exactly what the Atlanta Falcons accomplished on Sunday Night. The Dirty Birds traveled to Minneapolis for Michael Penix Jr's revenge game against J.J. McCarthy, and he got plenty of revenge in the 22-6 victory.

Under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Raheem Morris and the Falcons transitioned to a scheme predicated on the utilization of youth and versatility. After holding Baker Mayfield to just 167 passing yards in Week 1, the encore against McCarthy was even more impressive.

Atlanta amassed a staggering six sacks, five tackles for loss, and a staggering 11 quarterback hits. Additonally, Ulbrich's defense recorded four takeaways, effectively spoiling McCarthy's home debut. And even more surprisingly? It was the unit's veterans, not the rookies, leading the charge.

Falcons rookies shine in first-ever Sunday Night Football game

The Falcons held the rookie quarterback to just 11-of-21 passing with 158 yards and two interceptions—both of which were hauled in by Falcons rookies. Fourth-round defensive back Billy Bowman Jr jumped a pass intended for Jalen Nailor the second quarter before Xavier Watts' fourth-quarter pick was the dagger.

However, the defensive backs weren't the only rookies to make an impact. With Atlanta's front four living in the backfield, first-round pass rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr each recorded their first NFL sack.

While Zach Harrison and Brandon Dorlus led the team with 1.5 sacks apiece, the highly-touted youngsters provided a glimpse of what's to come.

The run game and the defense were areas of concern in Week 1, but those doubts were firmly put to rest tonight. Spearheaded by Bijan Robinson's 143-yard rushing day, Atlanta totaled 218 rushing yards on 5.6 yards per carry—taking advantage of a Minnesota defense missing both Blake Cashman and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Atlanta surrendered just six points, which marked their lowest total since Morris was the team's interim head coach back in November of 2020.

The best part is that all of this was done while Drake London and Darnell Mooney combined for just five receptions for 69 yards. Both wideouts were banged up entering the game, but were not asked to do much in a commanding victory for the Falcons' first of 2025.

Penix was missing on a lot of throws early on, but despite what his 135-yard statline suggests, he impressed when the moment required it. The 25-year-old is now 2-0 on Sunday Night Football, and Atlanta possesses a surplus of momentum entering a battle with the Panthers in Week 3.

For the fans who were were worried after last week's loss, you can rest easy tonight knowing the Falcons are in good hands. The kicking is improved, the defense looks stout, and Penix will always elevate the offense. On to the next one.

