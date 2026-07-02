Falcons' offseason blueprint shows Ian Cunningham is ready to play the long game

The Atlanta Falcons are in a unique position in the NFL world. Their potential range of outcomes in 2026 will vary, but the new regime is quietly playing the long game. They tried not to rock the boat too much this offseason in hopes of trying to swing for the fences more frequently next offseason.

The Falcons didn't have much cap space or draft capital at their disposal this offseason, so Ian Cunningham and Matt Ryan were forced to make due with what they had. That meant low-stakes free agent deals and a much larger emphasis on addressing needs with just six picks in the 2026 Draft.

But Cunningham knows what he's doing. He learned most of his tricks of the trade from Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore and Howie Roseman in Philadelphia, two of the best general managers to ever do it. And he's quietly set up Atlanta in a fantastic situation next spring regardless of how 2026 goes.

The Falcons are more focused on doing damage in 2027 than in 2026

There's a reason that 2026 has been labeled a transition season for the Falcons. They don't have a franchise quarterback. This season is about determining if one of Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa can be the long-term answer in a situation that'll better set both of them up to turn things around.

But that doesn't mean it'll happen. The Dirty Birds are banking on one of them taking a leap this year so they can latch on, but there's always the 2027 NFL Draft. The 2027 Draft is home to one of the strongest quarterback classes in years, as headlined by names like Arch Manning and Dante Moore. And this is a spot where any young QB should thrive given the supporting cast.

And the depth in the 2027 QB class is unmatched. Even if Tua thrives in a scenery change or Penix finally turns a corner, don't put it past Kevin Stefanski to draft another signal-caller at some point in 2027. After all, they are set up to have significantly more draft capital next year than they did this year.

Right now, the Falcons have six draft picks in 2027, as they dealt their sixth-round pick to Kansas City in the Wanya Morris deal, where they got a seventh-rounder back after sending one to Seattle for Michael Jerrell. But that doesn't include the compensatory picks that the team accrued this spring.

For losing Kaden Elliss, Tyler Allgeier, and Arnold Ebiketie in free agency, Atlanta is projected to pick up three 2027 compensatory picks: in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds, respectively. And that would bring their 2027 pick total to nine, almost twice as many selections as they entered 2026 with.

And even after extending Drake London and Kyle Pitts, the Falcons are well-set up financially. They currently have roughly $110 million in cap space next offseason, and not only will that money go towards a Bijan Robinson extension, they are in a position to make a couple of free agent splashes.

It's unclear on whether or not the Falcons will truly be competitive in 2026. It's an evaluation year under a new regime. And now that Ian Cunningham has displayed his strategic prowess, all of the pieces are in place for 2027 to be the true test in Atlanta.