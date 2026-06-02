Ian Cunningham put his money where his mouth is with bold Drake London extension

One extension down. Two (potentially three) more to go. That's what was on Ian Cunningham's mind as soon as the Atlanta Falcons agreed to an extension with Drake London. The job is far from over, but this is a major step in the right direction in terms of getting this franchise where they need to be.

The Falcons reportedly signed London to a four-year, $141 million contract extension that can be worth as much as $150 million with incentives. That's a deal worth $35.25 million a year that could max out at $37.5 million annually. Making him the third-highest paid receiver in the NFL is a bold swing from Cunningham and this new regime, but the closer you look, the more sense it makes.

Atlanta isn't in a position where quarterback play will exactly elevate them to Super Bowl contender status. Both Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa are adequate, but they're banking on the 24-year-old continuing to improve as the QB play does. But that also doesn't explain Cunningham's rationale.

Falcons' intent behind Drake London's extension dates back to Ian Cunningham's first presser

Cunningham has preached the value of successfully drafting, developing, and retaining talent dating back to his introductory press conference as the general manager of the Dirty Birds. So extending London didn't necessarily come cheap, but that comes with the territory of retaining a young star WR.

"If you look at all those teams (the Ravens and Eagles), thats the philosophy," Cunningham said. "Draft, develop, and retain, that's gonna be our philosophy here too. You can never have too many draft picks."

Cunningham learned this strategy during his time with two of the most successful front offices in the NFL: the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles. He picked up a few tricks of the trade from legends Ozzie Newsome (Baltimore) and Howie Roseman (Philadelphia) that he used to extend Drake.

It's strategic thinking from the first-year general manager: as the receiver market continues to grow, the contract will age better over time and the salary cap will grow. And it should mean now that the first domino fell with London, it's only a matter of time before Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts follow suit.

In introductory pressers, it's so easy to get bogged down by the culture change and start drinking the Kool-Aid of a new regime that says they'll make changes and then none follow. But in the case of Cunningham and the Falcons, the Drake London extension proves he's serious about his philosophy and handing out extensions in the franchise's best interest before it's too late.