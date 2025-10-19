Jeff Ulbrich just crowned the Falcons' secondary in a way that the numbers back up

The Falcons' defense has shined through the first five games of the season. Overall, their 57.7% completion percentage allowed is tied for the best in the NFL, and the cornerbacks have greatly aided this effort. Main men AJ Terrell, Mike Hughes, and Dee Alford average a 53.5% completion percentage, well above average.

This stat alone may be why Falcons' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich he believes they have the best cornerback room in the league. This is certainly a bold statement, but the stats back it up.

Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich says he believes Atlanta has the best CB group in the league.

The defense is top three in the league in quarterback rating allowed, first in passing yards per game allowed, and has yet to allow a 200+ yard passing game. This type of absurd defensive performance hasn't been seen in Atlanta since the 70's, and the secondary makes the defensive line's life easy.

Jeff Ulbrich just made a bold claim about the Falcons' secondary

In his first year back in Atlanta, Ulbrich has turned the unit around due to a revamped pass-rush, and a transition to youth and versatility that's quickly paid off. They kept Josh Allen in check, and the secondary will need to do more of the same against the 49ers.

For the Dirty Birds' corners to keep up this performance, star AJ Terrell must stay healthy. He sat out two games due to a hamstring injury, but played great when he was on the field. The Clemson product enjoyed a fantastic rookie campaign and named a second-team All Pro in his sophomore season.

In addition to the veterans, rookie defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. has been solid, but the defense will be without him in Week 7. Mike Hughes has been fantastic at times, but has given up far too many big plays. He's also allowed a team leading three-touchdowns and 112.9 passer rating.

Surprisingly, Dee Alford has provided the most stability following a fantastic game against Buffalo. The 2022 undrafted free agent secured a pick, sack, and three passes defended, which concluded the best game of his career.

For the Falcons' secondary to have sustained success, Terrell, their leader, must continue at his elite level. Especially because depth is the problem, not an asset for the Dirty Birds to hang their hat on.

Third-year corner Clark Phillips III struggled last season and was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, and undrafted rookie Cobee Bryant and 30-year-old Mike Ford Jr. may see more snaps at nickel against the 49ers—despite not seeing much action this year.

So far, the numbers suggest that Atlanta's secondary have played phenomenal. While they've battled injury, key players have stepped up and proven the defense is one to worry about. The Falcons have key matchups in the coming weeks, that will seriously test the secondary.

49ers quarterback Mac Jones has thrived in his short time as the starter. He's thrown for 279+ yards in all four games he's played, despite missing George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall. For Atlanta's corners to prove their one of the best units in the league, they must pass a tough test in Santa Clara.