Falcons' perfect trade deadline target could spark a reunion for Jeff Ulbrich

The winless New York Jets are expected to be among the biggest sellers before the NFL Trade Deadline, and Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons could take advantage. The 3-3 Falcons have already been linked to Quincy Williams to replace the injured Divine Deablo, but the possibilities are endless for Jeff Ulbrich to inquire about a few of his former players.

Besides wide receiver, cornerback is among the Dirty Birds' biggest needs, and Billy Bowman Jr.'s injury only intensifies that. In ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler's list ranking most available players at the deadline, they floated the idea of Jets cornerback Michael Carter II landing in Atlanta.

Carter II has been among the worst cornerbacks in the NFL this season, but is playing in an unfavorable system. He has club control, a trade would be cheap to facilitate, and a reunion with Ulbrich could see the 26-year-old return to his 2023 self—where he shined under Ulbrich's tutelage.

Falcons could target Jets CB Michael Carter II at trade deadline

The 2021 fifth-round pick out of Duke has missed the Jets' last three games due to a concussion suffered in Week 4, but has struggled when playing. According to Pro Football Focus, his 41.7 PFF grade ranks 168th among 177 qualified cornerbacks, while his 35.9 coverage grade is dead last at the position.

What helped Carter once emerge as one of the most promising young nickel corners in the league was his contributions against the run, but has become one of the worst slot corners in the NFL in run defense.

The Georgia native is in Year 2 of a three-year, $30.75 million extension to remain with Gang Green—and at the time, the deal made him the league's highest-paid slot corner. He's since failied to live up to expectations, and now the deadline has made him a popular trade or cut candidate.

What stands to benefit the fifth-year DB is his versatility—something Ulbrich's defense values heavily. He was drafted as a cornerback, but his ability to play in the nickel or deep at safety could be invaluable for a young secondary.

If traded, Carter would join Bowman, Xavier Watts, Jessie Bates III, A.J. Terrell Jr., and Mike Hughes in Atlanta's secondary. Hughes has struggled in 2025 while Dee Alford has taken a step forward, but is not reliable enough for fans to consistently trust—which is why a trade makes sense.

However, Carter was not the only name Bowen and Fowler linked to the Falcons. They also considered Tennessee's Roger McCreary, who has been younger and better than MC2 this season.

Either way, Ulbrich can continue fulfilling his vision with Atlanta's elite pass defense in hopes of rehabilitating one of his former great talents.