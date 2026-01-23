Falcons pinned as best landing spot for Cowboys' 2025 breakout star

Believe it or not, the best move of the offseason last year was the Dallas Cowboys trading for WR George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens and the Steelers needed a separation, and Pickens clearly got the better end of the deal.

This season, Pickens thrived in Pittsburgh in a pass-first Cowboys offense where he had 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns. Both of those were top ten in the league, setting Pickens up to get a big payday, whether it’s from the Cowboys or somebody else. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Pickens get a huge payday. Would the Atlanta Falcons be willing to find a way to bring him into this offense?

The Falcons already have solid weapons on the offense with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. Imagine a world where the Falcons were able to find a way bring in Pickens...

Falcons listed as best fit for George Pickens

Mason Cameron from Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently the Falcons as the best landing spot for Pickens after an incredible 2025 season with Dallas (subscription may be required).

"Despite leading the Power Four in deep completions his final year at Washington, Penix ranks just below the league average in percentage of attempts 20-plus yards downfield since entering the NFL. Pairing George Pickens with Drake London would create one of the NFLs most electric receiver duos and set the young quarterback up for success. " Mason Cameron, PFF

The focus for the Falcons is figuring out how to help develop Penix. While it’s impossible to give a quarterback the most perfect setup, it’s not out of the conversation to give him the best one possible. Seeing a potential Atlanta offense that has so many playmakers including Pickens would scare every single defense that they would face.

Defenses not only would have to gameplan for Bijan Robinson, but now they would have to worry about this receiving core that could have both Pickens and London on the outside. Free agency could be a lot of fun and if Pickens isn't extended by Dallas, he will have a ton of suitors and the Falcons should definitely be one of them.