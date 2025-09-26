Falcons' pivotal stage will either silence or ignite the Michael Penix Jr. critics

When NFL Spin Zone's Ryan Heckman dropped his Week 4 bold predictions, Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was right in the crosshairs.

Heckman predicted more turnovers against Washington, another loss, and Raheem Morris suddenly being forced to consider a quarterback change.

At first glance, it’s an easy storyline. Penix just threw two interceptions—including a costly pick six— in a blowout loss to Carolina, and Atlanta’s offense never found any rhythm. By the fourth quarter, Kirk Cousins was on the field, and the optics were hard to ignore.

If Michael Penix Jr. doesn't bounce back in Week 4, it could be Kirk Cousins' time to shine

But here’s where the conversation really gets interesting: this isn’t just about one ugly performance. It’s about how the Falcons are navigating a quarterback room unlike any other in the NFL… A prized young QB with high expectations, and a high-priced veteran on the bench who was supposed to be the face of the franchise only a year ago.

Every interception Penix throws lands with double the weight. Not just because of the scoreboard, but because Cousins is right there waiting in the wings.

However, that pressure hasn’t shaken head coach Raheem Morris. After Sunday’s blowout, he made it clear there is no QB controversy.

It was as definitive as it gets. Yet, everyone in Atlanta knows those words only hold if the turnovers stop. There's a reason Terry Fontenot has yet to pick up the phone with quarterback-needy teams inquiring about the four-time Pro Bowler.

And that’s why Heckman's prediction hits harder than a typical hot take. If Washington does to Atlanta what Carolina just did, and if Penix continues to turn the ball over, the calls for Cousins will only get louder. Morris has drawn a firm line in defense of his quarterback, but at what point does that stance begin to waver?

Sure, Morris doubled down on his belief of Penix, but confidence in September doesn’t guarantee patience in November. If the turnovers keep coming, if the scoreboard keeps tilting the wrong way, and if the Falcons’ locker room starts looking to the veteran on the sideline for stability, things could change.

That’s what makes Week 4 so pivotal. If this prediction comes true and Washington piles on another strong performance, discussions will start needing to be had. The noise around Atlanta won’t just be about one bad game, it will be about the possibility of a full-blown quarterback controversy that nobody saw coming.

