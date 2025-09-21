Michael Penix Jr just reignited debate over the Falcons’ boldest offseason decision

Michael Penix Jr had his worst outing as a starter on Sunday afternoon and it wasn't particularly close. Two interceptions, a 50% completion rate, and a fourth-quarter benching is far from what fans had in mind when the Atlanta Falcons selected Penix Jr with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Dirty Birds out-gained the Panthers 333-224, yet were shut out in humiliating fashion. The Falcons entered Sunday afternoon with no shortage of momentum, yet were embarassed by one of the league's worst defenses. It's no surprise public perception surrounding Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson is souring even further.

However, Atlanta's biggest storyline in the loss wasn't anything about their head coach—it's what went down under center. Kirk Cousins replaced the 25-year-old starter in the fourth quarter, reminding fans why the team retained the four-time Pro Bowler amid a plethora of trade rumors dating back to this offseason.

The Falcons' quarterback controversy is back in full swing

Despite another fantastic performance from Jeff Ulbrich's defense, it was the offense that was solely responsible for this loss. Momentum was at a all-time high following a primetime beatdown of the Vikings, but handing a division opponent their first victory of the season in a game like this is straight-up demoralizing.

Penix's 40.5 passer rating was by far the worst of his career, and the Washington product provided more questions than answers in Week 3.

Cousins completed five of seven passes for 29 yards, but the game was too far gone for him to make any sort of real impact. But with him seeing his first game action of 2025, the question persists: would Atlanta seriously consider making a quarterback change?

It's unlikely, but this performance was a clear sign that the long-term QB1 still has of growing pains to address. But this is just his sixth career start, and aside from Bijan Robinson, the entire offense sputtered.

Robinson shined yet again, but the second-year offensive coordinator has been relying too heavily on the superstar running back. The Texas product recorded 111 scrimmage yards, but both Drake London and Darnell Mooney looked invisible.

London and Penix torched Carolina last time these teams met, but Robinson's simplicity as a play-caller is holding the Falcons back.

Cousins was kept around as insurance, not competition, and even the surplus of quarterback injuries around the NFL has seen Atlanta continue to hold on to the Michigan State product. But Sunday has Penix's leash shorter than ever—and the questions about whether the franchise would be better off with the 37-year-old resurfaced.

Week 3 likely won't be the reason he loses his job, so here's hoping the Dirty Birds can bounce back against the Commanders next weekend.

