Falcons playoff chances skyrocket with a win over Seattle in Week 7
The playoffs have eluded the Atlanta Falcons since their impressive postseason berth in 2017. They have had three head coaches since then but it is looking like the third coach has been the charm.
Raheem Morris has his team on a three-game win streak, all coming against division opponents. Their playoff chances currently sit at a ripe 74% with the chance to jump over 80% with a win over the free-falling Seahawks.
Falcons Week 7 game has a 20%-playoff probability swing
NFL.com's playoff picture is an interesting tool to look at each week. Not only does it show you where your team sits in the conference seeding (Falcons hold the No. 2 spot, for now), but it also shows the current playoff probability for each team and where it could swing with either a win or a loss.
In case you didn't know, the Atlanta Falcons' fifth game against an NFC opponent is important. Atlanta goes into Sunday with a 4-0 record against the NFC and pushing that to 5-0 will launch their playoff chances to 83%.
However, with a loss, the odds drop to a still-promising 64%. These percentages don't take the outcome of other games into account so those numbers aren't etched in stone.
Either way, you have to like where the Falcons sit right now. No matter the outcome of Week 7, the Falcons will have a more-likely-than-not playoff chance.
The Falcons benefitted from the beatdown the Broncos put on the Saints who now have an 8% chance of making the postseason—still higher than Carolina's <1% mark.
For the Buccaneers, who have a tough home test against the Ravens, their chance goes to 84% with a win or drop to 69% with a loss. Currently, they hold the second Wild Card spot behind the Lions.
Games against the NFC are especially crucial for Atlanta. Holding those head-to-head matchup advantages could be the difference between making the playoffs and going home.