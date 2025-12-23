Falcons’ Pro Bowl nods offer a silver lining amid what's been a frustrating season

The Atlanta Falcons might not be world-beaters in the record department but they will be well-represented at this year's Pro Bowl Games. The 6-9 Falcons saw both Bijan Robinson and Chris Lindstrom be named Pro Bowlers this season, with a couple of other players serving as alternates.

While being named to the Pro Bowl isn't the same honor it once was since the game isn't taken as seriously, it shouldn't take away from what's an impressive accomplishment. And as far as the Dirty Birds who were named, both of them seriously deserve their flowers for some impressive seasons.

While two Pro Bowlers is amateur hour compared to the four teams who had six players named, at least they aren't like the Jets and will have no representation. And it's even more interesting to consider they could have two more players repping the Dirty Birds at the games in a few weeks' time.

Bijan Robinson and Chris Lindstrom named to the 2026 Pro Bowl games

This season, Bijan has 2,000 scrimmage yards through just 15 games, so nobody should be surprised by him receiving a nod. He leads the NFL in scrimmage yards and is fifth in rushing, and nobody will doubt that he has been the heartbeat for this Atlanta offense amid what has been a frustrating year.

His Pro Bowl selection marks the second consecutive Pro Bowl of his career, and it's not too big of a surprise all things considered. And if Drake London hadn't missed the last month of the season due to a PCL sprain, he would've more than likely been named to the first Pro Bowl of his own career.

As for Lindstrom, this marks the fourth Pro Bowl nod of his career, and the fourth in as many seasons, but 2025 may have been the Boston College product's best year. According to Pro Football Focus, his 85.9 PFF grade ranks third among all guards, while his 90.2 run blocking ranks second at the position.

However, that doesn't mean some key Falcons weren't snubbed from consideration. Kyle Pitts has broken out across these last few weeks and is enjoying his best season since 2021, yet wasn't named to the Pro Bowl since George Kittle and Trey McBride received the two tight end spots in the NFC.

With that said, Pitts was the second alternate at his position, but Brandon Dorlus wasn't as fortunate. He and James Pearce Jr. both weren't named to the current roster or as alternates, but A.J. Terrell is the fourth alternate at cornerback, which should give fans another glimmer of hope going forward.