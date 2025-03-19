Falcons QB included in Netflix series but it's not who you think

Two years ago when Netflix debuted its new series Quarterback, the Atlanta Falcons had one of their own represented on it. Marcus Mariota was the Falcons' starting quarterback in the 2022 season and, as we all know, he ended up getting benched later on in the season, which was included in the show.

Perhaps it was what happened to Mariota on the show but Netflix had problems finding participants for the show the next year. That led to Netflix pivoting to following three wide receivers and a tight end instead but it appears as though they found three quarterbacks willing to participate during the 2024 season.

That quarterback is none other than Kirk Cousins, who actually appeared on the original season of Quarterback, only he was with the Minnesota Vikings then. Cousins is back to do another season of the show and, again, as we saw, Cousins was replaced after a rough stint, paving the way for rookie first-rounder Michael Penix Jr. to take over as the starter.

The Falcons finished the season 8-9 despite many picking them to reach the playoffs and potentially go on a run. Cousins joined the team on a lucrative contract last season and then Atlanta took Penix eighth overall, which shocked a lot of people.

Kirk Cousins will represent the Falcons on Netflix's Quarterback, which premieres in July

The other two quarterbacks appearing with Cousins for this season are Joe Burrow of the Bengals and Jared Goff of the Lions, two newbies to the show. Goff was the only quarterback out of this group to help lead his team to the playoffs but the Lions were bounced in the divisional round by the up-and-coming Commanders.

Falcons fans will groan at this because not only has Cousins been on the show before but so has this team and it's the same thing that happened last time. The Falcons quarterback picked to do the show was replaced due to poor performance and replaced by a rookie quarterback. Crazy how the same scenario managed to play out again.

That being said, it should still be an interesting watch. The new season debuts in July.