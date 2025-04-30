Falcons blockbuster trade should still be in play after wild 2025 Draft

The Atlanta Falcons went into the 2025 Draft with just five picks, and exited it with five new players and two fewer picks in next year's Draft. In other words, they are willing to bet on this year's team.

Why stop there? Especially with an All-Pro cornerback sitting on the trade block, who happens to have an extensive history with Head Coach Raheem Morris.

Atlanta Falcons should cap offseason with trade for Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey may not grab the headlines like he used to, but he is still a darn good football player that any team would be lucky to have.

The Miami Dolphins have essentially closed the book on Ramsey returning for another year. They have made their desire to trade him public, and Raheem Morris and the Falcons are interested, according to rumors.

While these rumors were before the 2025 NFL Draft, the team did nothing to squash their interest—they didn't draft a boundary corner.

Maybe their decision to give up two picks in next year's Draft will dissuade them, but they have shown the willingness to be aggressive.

Money would be the other issue; Terry Fontenot would need to clear a significant amount of space. This would likely come via restructures, which can handcuff you down the road.

Nevertheless, pairing Jalen Ramsey with A.J. Terrell completes the defense. Right now, Mike Hughes is slated to start, which is fine, but you would feel better having two All-Pros opposite one another.

The relationship between Morris and Ramsey is what could ultimately draw him to Atlanta. Both have publicly stated how much they respect each other, so there is no doubt about the corner's desire to link back up with his old coach.

As it always does, it will come down to price; what do the Dolphins want for their top corner? We will have to wait and see.