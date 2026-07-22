If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have always been able to do, it is find elite wide receivers. From Andre Rison to Roddy White to Julio Jones to Drake London, they have become a haven for top-of-the-league talents.

For all of the WR woes they're dealing with behind London, Falcons fans still remember the good old days. There was one particularly special group: the 2016 Super Bowl core. The tandem of Julio, Mohamed Sanu, and Taylor Gabriel was one of the best receiver groups the NFL has ever seen.

If you don't believe me? Well, take the opinion (or fact, depending on who you ask) of Pro Football Focus, which shouted them out among the highest-graded position groups in PFF history in a recent article.

2016 Falcons WR group was among the NFL's greatest crews

PFF's Bradley Locker highlighted the best position groups they have graded since 2006, and among them was that aforementioned Falcons' WR core. The same wide receiver group that led Atlanta to their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history in memories fans are still holding on to (despite the heartbreaking end).

"The Falcons’ 2016 offense continues to be remembered for several reasons, and its receiving corps was especially outstanding," Locker wrote. "Future Hall of Famer Julio Jones was unstoppable with a 93.4 PFF receiving mark, while complements Taylor Gabriel (85.9) and Mohamed Sanu (76.8) also contributed to Matt Ryan’s MVP season."

Locker mentioned that the trio of Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, and Taylor Gabriel finished with an overall grade of 92.4, the league's best across that span. Interestingly enough, the 2024 Falcons running back room also made an appearance with a 93.8 grade.

Obviously, the 2016 position is especially memorable for Dirty Birds fans. It was perhaps the most exciting season in franchise history, with Matt Ryan winning MVP, Julio going for his typical 1,400-plus yards, Sanu showing consistent hands, and Gabriel taking the top off the defense.

Jones finished with 83 receptions for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns, Sanu had 59 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns, and Gabriel had 35 receptions for 579 yards and six touchdowns -- while also posting a whopping 16.5 yards per reception.

It truly was a complete unit; not only did you have the best receiver of the generation and one of the best of all time, but you had an underrated Sanu and a breakout speedster in Gabriel. They were the reason the team finished 11-5 and were on the brink of winning it all. The group did have competition in PFF's grading system. The 2025 Rams with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams had a 91.5 grade.

The difference with the Falcons is that they had three guys who could do damage at any point. We saw it all year long, but it unfortunately did not lead to the franchise's first championship. And the elements that WR core had is something fans haven't seen from the current group of wideouts.