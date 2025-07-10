Falcons reunite siblings for all-time great duo in this early 2026 mock draft

While we aren't even three months past the 2025 NFL Draft, that doesn't mean we can't look forward to 2026's big event.

The draft is always the NFL's biggest offseason event. Fans love seeing all the drama of who will end up where.

Next year will have no shortage of storylines, including one that will catch the attention of Atlanta Falcons' fans: where will A.J. Terrell's brother land?

Well, in this early mock draft, the answer to that question is the best-case scenario for everyone involved.

Falcons select Avieon Terrell (CB, Clemson) in the second round

The Falcons are without a first-round pick after trading up for James Pearce Jr.

This means everything would have to fall their way for them to land A.J. Terrell's little brother, Avieon, who is a first-round talent.

Ironically, he compares better to his former teammate, Nate Wiggins, than to his brother. He is an undersized, playmaking corner who can match the speed and quickness of anyone.

Just something about these one-handed snags today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZJPx2bA7hR — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 11, 2023

Seeing two Terrell's start for the 2026 Falcons' defense would be a heck of a storyline.

Falcons select Drew Shelton (OT, Penn State) in the third round

The Falcons will need to find their next wave of starting offensive tackles in the coming drafts. Jake Matthews isn't getting any younger, and Kaleb McGary is entering the final year of his contract.

If McGary isn't extended, it will be an immediate need, which is bad news considering starting-caliber tackles never fall to the second round.

Nevertheless, Drew Shelton has the makings of a potential starter in the NFL. He will continue to be tested as a starter in the Big Ten Conference.

Falcons select Oscar Delp (TE, Georgia) in the fourth round

The Dirty Birds have found themselves in a shaky situation at the tight end position as Kyle Pitts enters the final year of his rookie deal. Assuming he doesn't return, they have to find a new receiving threat.

This could be solved by bringing in a name many Falcons fans already know, Oscar Delp.

Delp is an athletic threat who benefits from playing at a school that knows how to develop tight ends. If he has a solid 2025 season, he could find himself as a starting tight end in the NFL as a rookie.

Falcons select Domonique Orange (DT, Iowa State) in the sixth round

The Falcons traded their fifth-round pick to the Eagles to trade up for Xavier Watts.

Selecting Domonique Orange is all about replacing David Onyemata. Orange is a big body who can be the run-stuffing defensive tackle for Raheem Morris.

Falcons select Chase Roberts (WR, BYU) in the seventh round

The last time Zac Robinson took a late-round wide receiver out of BYU, it turned into a record-breaking season from Puka Nacua; the Falcons hope they can duplicate that by taking a flier on Chase Roberts.

The Dirty Birds have some expiring wide receiver contracts over the coming years, so either finding replacements or cheaper depth options will be huge.

