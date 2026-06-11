Falcons’ RT position is anything but settled after Wanya Morris trade

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons made a much-needed trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, acquiring offensive tackle Wanya Morris. The Falcons have been searching for an answer at their right tackle spot, and Morris had fallen out of favor with the Chiefs, so the move made sense for both sides.

While adding Morris to Atlanta’s offensive line room was a necessary move, and one that could ultimately prove to be beneficial, the Falcons’ issue at right tackle is far from solved. Morris is merely another person in the competition who could emerge as the solution, but he shouldn’t be viewed as someone who’s going to come in and make everything right.

Wanya Morris will battle to earn Falcons’ starting right tackle spot

Morris, who is only 25 years old, is entering his fourth year in the NFL. As a third-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, he has already had some ups and downs in his young career. As a rookie, Morris started four of the 14 games he played in, and that number jumped to 11 starts of 17 games played in 2024. In 2025, however, Morris only started one game, and played in 12.

The offensive lineman wasn’t able to establish himself as a reliable starter at tackle like the Chiefs hoped, and that’s why he ended his time in Kansas City as a reserve player, and was traded away with one year left on is rookie contract.

Atlanta, who’s a bit desperate, recognizes something in Morris, and the franchise is hoping that he can play to his full potential. He’ll have to make his case while competing against guys like Jawaan Taylor, another former Chief, Storm Norton, Mike Jerrell, and a few other young guys in the wide receiver room.

The Falcons are hoping to identify a consistent starter, because they believe they have a talented team with exciting young players on both sides of the ball. However, football has repeatedly proven that even the most talented rosters can be held back by a weakness along the offensive line. Wanya Morris will be a part of the group trying to make sure that’s not the case In Atlanta.