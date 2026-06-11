Falcons fans will love Drake London's emotional first message after new contract

By signing Drake London to a four-year, $141.5 million contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons are taking a risk. $100 million guaranteed. $35.25 million a year. He's now the third-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. Only Ja'Marr Chase and Jaxon Smith-Njigba make more than London annually.

It cost a pretty penny, but Falcons fans know keeping London in Atlanta through 20230 is worth it. The contract will age better over time, and the 24-year-old should improve once the Falcons get some quarterback stability. He's caught passes from four different Week 1 starters in as many years.

The extension is now official, and London wasted no time proving why he got this much money. While addressing the media for the first time after his new contract, he made it clear that he knows his new contract is expensive, but is ready to keep proving Ian Cunningham right for offering him payday.

"That's a lot of money," London said. "I have to go prove it now."

Drake London endeared himself to Falcons fans after his new extension

There is a sort of comfort in getting a second NFL contract, especially with the money the star wideout is set to make. But rather than plateauing and no longer caring now that he got his payday, he's making it clear he's going to work even harder to prove the Falcons' faith in him was well-placed.

Not everyone was on board with the terms of the contract, but the Dirty Birds know he deserves every penny. He is the ultimate teammate and embodies everything it means to be an Atlanta Falcon, which was another thing he strives to accomplish across his next half-decade with the franchise.

Not only has London been the best receiver on the team from the moment he was drafted in the first round in 2022, he has made the lives of the quarterbacks--especially Michael Penix Jr.-- easier. At 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, he's a red-zone threat who also has versatility to play outside or in the slot.

During this same press conference, London made it clear that he wants to win a Super Bowl with the Falcons and revealed he is "forever indebted" to this city. And that extends beyond his on-field effort, as he mentioned he wants to give back to the Atlanta community and do even more good.

The USC product is one of those Pro Bowl-caliber receivers who while talented, is an even better locker room presence. Messages like this tug on your heart strings. And we still remember what the WR room looked like while he was hurt.

With these comments, Drake London confirmed why he's a fan favorite and why the belief the Falcons have in him is mutual.