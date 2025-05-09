Falcons' rookie Jalon Walker already disrespected by division rival

Linebacker Jalon Walker falling to the Atlanta Falcons was always a bit of a surprise. There were a handful of teams expected to take the linebacker before the 15th pick, including one notable division rival. The Carolina Panthers were a consistently speculated landing spot for Walker heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. It would have been the perfect piece to complete Carolina's offseason focus on rebuilding their defense.

However, this obviously isn't how things played out with a recent report shedding light on why the Panthers moved away from Walker. It would seem the reason for Carolina's lack of interest is the belief that Jalon Walker was simply too small to play the position. This unquestionably should catch Walker's attention, with the linebacker still joining the NFC South. Considering how far Walker fell, there should be a chip on the linebacker's shoulder when it comes to this type of rejection.

Falcons' linebacker Jalon Walker was rejected by Carolina based on concerns about the Georgia product's frame

A college athlete as accomplished as Walker is unquestionably taking note of this level of disrespect. Atlanta's division rival choosing to reach for a receiver over making a clear defensive upgrade is a mistake they will quickly regret. Yes, Walker doesn't have the ideal size of an every down edge rusher. However, what Walker's time with Georgia demonstrated is the value of having a weapon that can line up in a myriad of roles.

This is the exact type of defensive weapon the Panthers so badly needed. Luckily for Atlanta, the team opted to listen to concerns about Walker's size and chose to add him to a different position. It is at least worth noting as Walker joins an NFC South rival in Atlanta. The linebacker is expected to be used as a pass rusher on the first two downs, with Jeff Ulbrich wanting Walker's edge presence consistently a part of the team's game plan.

With this in mind, Walker is quickly going to get his chance to haunt Bryce Young and Carolina's offense. Setting up a fun storyline, Atlanta fans won't let go easily if Walker has the expected impact in year one.