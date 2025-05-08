NFL Snubs Falcons with Shocking Disrespect in Post-Draft Rankings

The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 draft class has continued to catch undeserved heat and criticism based simply on the fact that they are the Falcons. Nothing more perfectly illustrates this fact than NFL.com's rankings of every team's draft haul. Atlanta fans curious what two first-round selections in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. might net them aren't going to be pleased with the results. Atlanta is ranked as the 29th best class in this year's draft.

The piece goes on to expound that Xavier Watts was a great selection, and Billy Bowman is a potential sleeper with the potential to contribute at nickel. Add in Jalon Walker, who wasn't expected to fall Atlanta's way, and the fact that they added James Pearce Jr., and this ranking is simply based on reputation alone. On paper, the Falcons added three clear starters and perhaps a surprise fourth if the speculated fit for Bowman turns out to be accurate. Regardless, the point remains that this is a terrible ranking that is simply dunking on Atlanta due to the team making itself an easy target.

Atlanta's 2025 draft class provided three clear defensive starters, making the roster far deeper

What more could fans or pundits have reasonably asked of the Falcons? If you don't like the price the team paid for Pearce Jr., there is an understandable argument. One that is easily countered by pointing out the simple logic of being required to give up a first-round pick to gain one in this year's class. It made sense for Atlanta and completely remade a unit that was the weakest link of the roster.

This isn't to argue Atlanta is the great contender or had the best draft in the league. However, putting the team at the very bottom when they found surprise value in Jalon Walker and Xavier Watt is simply incorrect. Atlanta did everything fans have been begging for when it comes to adding to their defense.

Pearce Jr. was expected to be a first-round selection and, despite the high cost, was far from a reach. Punishing Atlanta for mistakes of the past in what appears to be an extremely impactful 2025 class may work for the casual fan, however, it isn't an accurate or fair grade.

Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot deserves credit for remaining incredibly aggressive and being willing to spend what it took to give the Atlanta defense a chance to drastically improve. For Atlanta, this isn't unexpected for a team that continues to suffer due to making itself an unfortunate, easy target.