Falcons rookie may have already locked up important role on 2026 squad

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to have many of their top rookies play very impactful roles in the 2026 NFL season. Cornerback Avieon Terrell is expected to join brother A.J. in the starting secondary, while third-round wide receiver Zachariah Branch will be given a hefty diet of responsibility early in his career.

Branch is not only going to be deployed in their base offense as a speedy deep threat who can also be a weapon with the ball in his hands, but he could be a special teams ace as well. After impressing many of his new teammates by pulling off several explosive plays at OTAs and taking accountability for a drop, Branch has seemingly planted his flag as a starter in one key area.

Branch has been the first man out when working with the punt team, implying that he is the favorite to earn the punt and kick returner jobs during his rookie season. Atlanta seems to be of the mindset that you can't teach speed, and they seem ready to make Branch the key member of their special teams unit.

Falcons rookie WR Zachariah Branch has seemingly won punt returner job

Branch was a weird player to evaluate at the collegiate level. His speed made him a great deep threat at USC, but Georgia changed his role entirely to that of a creator after the catch. A good chunk of his production from last season came on manufactured touches like screens and short drags over the middle.

Since Arthur Smith was hired in 2021, the Falcons have a whopping one kicking return touchdown and zero punt return touchdowns. Branch would instantly be the most effective returner the Falcons have had since Cordarrelle Patterson, and that X-factor could set them apart in a crowded NFC South.

As far as the wide receiver room behind Drake London is concerned, Branch will be competing with former first-round pick Jahan Dotson and the returning Olamide Zaccheus. Branch may start the year lower on the depth chart before eventually forcing his way up it if one of those veteran holdovers begins to struggle.

Branch is a very high-risk player due to worries that someone his size might not be able to consistently win against size in the NFL, but if he is able to show that he can be as dynamic a returner as he was a pass-catcher at the collegiate level, the Falcons should get some promising returns out of him.