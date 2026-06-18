Falcons rookie wasted no time making a strong impression in mandatory minicamp

As the Atlanta Falcons kick off mandatory minicamp, the main focus has been on the quarterback competition and where Michael Penix Jr. stands in his return. But Kevin Stefanski's first minicamp has had some more intriguing storylines that have been overshadowed on account of the QB battle.

Other than Zachariah Branch, it's felt like the Falcons' rookie class has been like Jessica Alba in Fantastic Four: invisible. But there hasn't been much to discuss. Avieon Terrell has been working with the third-team defense and we have yet to see Anterio Thompson or Kendal Daniels due to injury.

But Atlanta does have one rookie who's been taking advantage: sixth-round linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. We knew as soon as the Falcons drafted him that Perkins had steal written on hi forehead, and it hasn't taken long for him to make a strong impression on his coaches and teammates in camp.

Harold Perkins Jr. was one of the winners of Day 1 of Falcons' minicamp

But don't just take it from me. His strong spring is starting to feel like a pattern. The AJC's Daniel Flick also labeled Perkins as "the most pleasant surprise" during the opening day of mandatory minicamp, noting that he took first-team snaps as an off-ball linebacker next to Divine Deablo.

"Perkins has been the most pleasant surprise," Flick wrote. "To open 7-on-7s Tuesday, he took first-team snaps as an off-ball linebacker, aligning over the center’s shoulder in a traditional “mug” look."

One of the biggest position battles of the summer for the Falcons has been about who will be the second starting off-ball LB next to Deablo. So far, Christian Harris has been the leader in the clubhouse, but Perkins appears ready to throw his hat in the ring and compete for a meaningful role.

Both Daniels and Troy Andersen have been sidelined, but seeing the 21-year-old impress is still a positive sign. Flick also noted that he joined Jessie Bates and Austin Hooper on the punt protection team, so if he makes the roster and starts the year as a depth LB, he could see the field on specials.

Though undersized at 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds, the former LSU Tiger is a perfect fit to play the role Kaden Elliss left behind on the defense. Across his first two college seasons, he combined for 13 sacks and 26 TFLs and looked poised to be a first-round draft pick, but that was before injuries hit.

He missed all of 2024 due to an ACL tear and mostly struggled in 2025, but the pre-injury Perkins is very much in there. It's why the Falcons raved about the opportunity to draft him outside the top 200 despite being a top-five talent in 2025 and an early Day 3 talent in 2026.

He's too small to be a full-time edge rusher and needs to improve in pass coverage, but despite the tweener label. Harold Perkins Jr. has the proven production to be a key contributor in Atlanta. And minicamp proved the coaches see it too.