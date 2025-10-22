Falcons should be running to free agency to sign perfect Ray-Ray McCloud replacement

After the Atlanta Falcons released Ray-Ray McCloud on Tuesday afternoon, it exposed the team's glaring weakness at wideout even further. Playing behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney is Casey Washington, David Sills V, KhaDarrel Hodge, and Jamal Agnew—pressing the need for an addition to the receiver room with the trade deadline on the horizon.

However, the answer to the Dirty Birds' prayers might not come via trade, it could come from free agency. Jakobi Meyers, Calvin Ridley, and even Jaylen Waddle will be expensive for Terry Fontenot to acquire, and draft capital remains king in the modern NFL.

After the Tennessee Titans released veteran receiver Tyler Lockett on Monday, the Falcons were one of the first potential destinations that truly made sense for the 33-year-old. Lockett only requested his release from the Titans because he didn't want to end his career on the bench for a losing team—but he would have a real role for the 3-3 Falcons.

Tyler Lockett could be the perfect receiver acquisition for the Falcons

The Pro Bowl receiver quickly fell out of favor in Tennessee due to rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, but would almost immediately serve as the WR3 for the Dirty Birds. Moreover, the team lacks a true safety valve for Michael Penix Jr., and Lockett could serve as exactly that.

Lockett struggled this season, catching just 10 passes for 70 yards, but has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL across the last decade. The 2015 third-round pick out of Kansas State surpassed 1,000 receiving yards four times and 850 receiving yards six times in his career, and that's no small feat.

Prior to his time with the Titans, Lockett thrived in a vertical role while playing with Russell Wilson in Seattle, but the presence of both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf saw him catch just 49 passes for 600 yards in 2024—which isn't too far off from McCloud's numbers from a season ago.

Additionally, the Oklahoma native is known to be a strong locker room presence, and his veteran leadership could be invaluable for one of the league's youngest receiver rooms.

The best thing about Lockett is that unlike McCloud, you know he's reliable. The three-time All Pro hasn't had more than five drops in a season since 2020, and that sort of reliability is something the Falcons could use to help maximize Penix—especially given his prowess as a vertical receiver.

Terry Fontenot should be kicking the tires on any potential upgrade in the receiver room and while Lockett isn't flashy—especially at this point in his career—he could still provide Atlanta quality snaps, even in a limited role.