Falcons' glaring weakness could force shocking blockbuster deal at the deadline

The Atlanta Falcons might be 3-2, but their wide receiver room is in absolute shambles. Darnell Mooney is back on the shelf, and all signs point to Ray-Ray McCloud not remaining in Atlanta much longer—and it's becoming clear Terry Fontenot can't wait until the offseason to address the position.

The Dirty Birds were linked to Tyreek Hill before his season-ending injury, but it turns out another Dolphins receiver could be the perfect deadline acquisition. The 1-5 Phins are looking like obvious sellers, which could see Miami pass-catcher Jaylen Waddle be the perfect target for the Falcons.

Following the most impressive two-game stretch of Michael Penix Jr.'s career, the Falcons need to continue setting their franchise quarterback up for success. Waddle's blazing speed would be a seamless fit alongside Drake London and Bijan Robinson, which would make a great unit even scarier.

Terry Fontenot should stop at nothing to trade for Jaylen Waddle

The 26-year-old has shined since being drafted No. 6 overall back in 2021, recording three straight 1,000-yard seasons before his numbers took a dip last year after Tua Tagovailoa went down.

The native Texan has stepped up admirably in Hill's absence, enjoying his two best games of the season as a full-time WR1. Through six starts in 2025, Waddle has caught 29 passes for 390 yards and three scores—and is currently fourth in the AFC in receiving yards.

Both Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are on the way out in Miami, and it's evident that a massive roster fire-sale is looming. The Dolphins have been involved in trade talks for Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and now it's rumored that star running back De'Von Achane could be on the move.

While Kyle Pitts has returned to form in 2025, his future with the Falcons remains in serious doubt. Meanwhile, the former Alabama is under contract through 2028 and his $28.25 million AAV feels like a bargain.

The wrinkle in any potential deal is that it would complicate extension talks with both Robinson and London—two players Fontenot and Raheem Morris can't afford to let walk. Moreover, acquiring Waddle would likely require a second-round pick, a steep price to pay for a team already missing their 2026 first-rounder.

However, the Falcons have also been linked to players like Jerry Jeudy, Jakobi Meyers, and Calvin Ridley, and it looks like a receiver move is inevitable. But if they acquire Waddle, it will show shades of the Julio Jones-Roddy White receiver duo that helped Matt Ryan ascend to superstardom in the early 2010's—and it would see the league's No. 2 offense send a statement.