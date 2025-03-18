Falcons should consider signing QB drafted 3rd overall in 2021

The Atlanta Falcons are on a tightrope right now; they are trying to sell teams that they are willing to keep Kirk Cousins as their backup quarterback to drive up his value.

However, they can't be complacent at the position. If they end up trading Cousins, they must sign a backup quarterback soon. If this trade saga extends into the regular season then there won't be any quality backups remaining -- they must do something soon.

One move that could be intriguing is signing former 49ers third-overall pick, Trey Lance.

Trey Lance is an intriguing option for the Falcons at backup QB

On the surface, signing someone who has been a bust so far isn't the greatest idea for the Atlanta Falcons. Usually, you want to add an established veteran to sit behind your young quarterback but the options right now are limited.

The only quality options are guys like Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston, but both of them likely want to play, not be a backup. Drew Lock, Carson Wentz, Case Keenum, and Teddy Bridgewater could be fits but wouldn't Trey Lance be a better option?

This is a third-overall pick who has been given little-to-no opportunities to prove himself. Brock Purdy took his starting spot after both Lance and Garoppolo went down with injuries. In Dallas, Cooper Rush covered him up after Dak Prescott went down with an injury against the Falcons.

The Falcons wouldn't be giving Lance a chance to start but he gets the chance to prove himself in preseason. He could then be a high-potential, season-long backup.

Also Read: 3 teams who could trade for Kirk Cousins soon

When you look at the options available, there aren't better than 2021's third-overall pick. He still has incredible talent and if disaster were to strike in 2025, the Falcons' season could be saved by him.