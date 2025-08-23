Falcons should take full advantage of Colts' quarterback conundrum ASAP

We are still very much in wait-and-see mode with Kirk Cousins. No one knows what the Atlanta Falcons will do with him, but everyone hopes they will get something out of him before the trade deadline.

There is a high likelihood that no trade happens, and he is released in the offseason.

Nevertheless, we all want a draft pick or two out of the starting-caliber quarterback.

Fortunately, there is one team that is in the middle of a quarterback mess that could all be solved by adding Cousins.

Colts can solve their quarterback woes with Kirk Cousins

No one can argue that Daniel Jones (and Anthony Richardson) are better starting options than Kirk Cousins.

Sure, both Colts quarterbacks have had some brilliant moments occasionally, but Cousins' consistency is what ultimately wins games.

Indianapolis' coaching staff doesn't have the leash to continue building up their roster and their quarterbacks; they have to win now, or they will get fired.

That is why Shane Steichan should be pushing for the Falcons' veteran quarterback.

They aren't going to win many games with Jones or Richardson, even with talent around them. With Cousins, the outlook is much different.

He would bring a proven passer who can drop back and distribute the ball to Tyler Warren, Michael Pittman, and Alec Pierce, or just hand the ball off to Jonathan Taylor.

While their two current passers do bring the added element of athleticism, it doesn't make up for their proven struggles in operating a consistent offense.

Cousins is coming off a season where he played well until he sustained a couple of injuries he didn't disclose until after the season. If they trade for him and keep him healthy, there is no reason to think the Colts wouldn't contend for the AFC South crown.

