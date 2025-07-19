Former Vikings player says what Falcons fans were thinking about Kirk Cousins

You know the story by now: the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal only to draft his successor with the No. 8 pick a month later in Michael Penix Jr.

This stirred up all sorts of controversy at the time, mostly targeted at the selection of Penix. However, the controversy quickly flipped to Cousins after one of the worst stretches of football we have seen by a quarterback.

This offseason has been another whirlwind with the veteran quarterback, fueled most recently by the release of Netflix's "Quarterback" series.

The series followed Cousins, along with Joe Burrow and Jared Goff, giving an inside look the rollercoaster that was 2025, including his comments about feeling "misled" by the Falcons.

This sparked all sorts of uproar from the media, including a former Vikings offensive lineman calling him out for his comments.

Former lineman Jeremiah Sirles calls out Kirk Cousins for his comments

Jeremiah Sirles, who played with the Vikings the two seasons before Kirk Cousins joined them, did not hold back when reacting to Cousins' comments on the Netflix series.

"Welcome to the real world, Kirk Cousins. Welcome to not being 'the guy.'



Right, that's what happens. The NFL, the liars lie and lies lie. Everyone's a liar... You made it to year 13 before you felt truly lied to. Welcome to the club man. That's how this works, that's how the entire NFL works. And then all the sudden they have you and your name, and the ink is dry. And then they are like 'okay, we can do whatever we want now.'" Jeremiah Sirles

He is correct; if you make it to year 13 before you feel slighted by a team, you are among the few in the history of professional football.

The only thing the Falcons owe or owed him is money, nothing else. They have no loyalties.

In the end, Cousins should be grateful that he has an overflowing bank account. I am sure he is grateful, but complaining that you felt "misled" after getting a massive contract is a bad look.

