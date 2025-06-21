Falcons should triple down, trade for disgruntled first-round rookie

The Cincinnati Bengals' front office hasn't made many friends, and now you add their first-round pick from a couple of months ago to that list.

Shemar Stewart, the No. 17 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, continues to hold out amid contract disputes, sparking talks about a potential trade. If that is indeed the case, the Atlanta Falcons should pursue him to land their third rookie first-round pass rusher.

Falcons can triple down and set up their defense for years to come

The Falcons made it a priority to get their pass rush figured out during the draft as they drafted Jalon Walker No. 15 overall and then traded back into the first round to draft their original target, James Pearce Jr., No. 26 overall.

This sets them up to completely overhaul their defense, which has struggled to get to the quarterback for decades.

However, there is always room for improvement, especially at a rotating position like edge rusher.

That is why they should call up the Bengals and ask what it will take to snag their first-rounder from April.

The Bengals are caught in a bad situation; Shemar Stewart is furious and could decline to sign any contract placed in front of him.

If he does so, the Bengals have two options: hold onto him and risk losing him to next year's draft, or trade his rights.

Cincy will do everything it can to get him on the field because they need him. They have so much money invested in their defense that they need cheap, talented defenders.

Terry Fontenot would need to offer a significant amount of draft capital and potentially a player. But landing a talent like Stewart with five years of control could be worth it.

Atlanta would have three first-rounders to build around for the next handful of years.

However, all of this will come down to how stubborn Shemar Stewart is; he has to refuse to sign with the Bengals for a trade to happen. It is something that will take time to happen, so keep an eye out.

More Falcons news and rumors: