Falcons' projected lineup looks head and shoulders better than 2024's

You can only hope your team gets better each and every offseason, and that is the case for the Atlanta Falcons this year.

Terry Fontenot has done a great job improving the starting lineup, particularly on defense, as well as the depth. We will compare 2024's Week 1 starting lineup with this year's projected lineup.

Falcons are in a much better position going into the 2025 season

Raheem Morris sees the return of a similar offensive lineup and an improved defensive lineup.

Offense:

Position 2024 2025 QB: Kirk Cousins Michael Penix Jr. RB: Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson WR: Drake London Drake London WR: Darnell Mooney Darnell Mooney WR: Ray-Ray McCloud III Ray-Ray McCloud III TE: Kyle Pitts Kyle Pitts LT: Jake Matthews Jake Matthews LG: Matt Bergeron Matt Bergeron C: Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil RG: Chris Lindstrom Chris Lindstrom RT: Kaleb McGary Kaleb McGary

Defense:

Position 2024 2025 DL: Grady Jarrett Ruke Orhorhoro DL: David Onyemata David Onyemata OLB: Lorenzo Carter Leonard Floyd OLB: Matt Judon Jalon Walker LB: Troy Andersen Troy Andersen LB: Kaden Elliss Kaden Elliss CB: A.J. Terrell Jr. A.J. Terrell Jr. CB: Mike Hughes Mike Hughes CB: Dee Alford Billy Bowman Jr. S: Jessie Bates III Jessie Bates III S: Justin Simmons Jordan Fuller

Special Teams:

Position 2024 2025 K: Younghoe Koo Younghoe Koo P: Bradley Pinion Bradley Pinion LS: Liam McCullough Liam McCullough

If these projections are correct, the Falcons have two new starters on offense, five on defense, and none at the three main special teams positions.

Clearly, the biggest change is at quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. gives the offense a higher upside, but there will be growing pains.

They will also have to get through the change at center.

The sweeping changes come on defense, where they retooled last year's pass rush. They not only upgraded their starters but also their depth.

Who knows what happens at safety next to Jessie Bates. Jordan Fuller gets the nod in the projections because of his experience in the league and with Raheem Morris.

No doubt, Xavier Watts is the future and could push for the starting gig in training camp. At worst, he will be rotated in throughout the season.

The punter and long snapper positions are set. Bradley Pinion and Liam McCullough have been great these past few years, and can cruise through camp and the preseason without competition.

The same can't be said about Younghoe Koo; he has to battle with the German-born Lenny Krieg. It is an interesting battle worth keeping an eye on, but let's assume Koo's injury last year led to a tough year.

Overall, this team looks a lot better, no doubt about it. Their offense's potential is sky-high with Penix leading the charge, and their defense is much deeper across the board.

