Falcons' projected lineup looks head and shoulders better than 2024's

You can only hope your team gets better each and every offseason, and that is the case for the Atlanta Falcons this year.
Terry Fontenot has done a great job improving the starting lineup, particularly on defense, as well as the depth. We will compare 2024's Week 1 starting lineup with this year's projected lineup.
Falcons are in a much better position going into the 2025 season
Raheem Morris sees the return of a similar offensive lineup and an improved defensive lineup.
Offense:
Position
2024
2025
QB:
Kirk Cousins
Michael Penix Jr.
RB:
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
WR:
Drake London
Drake London
WR:
Darnell Mooney
Darnell Mooney
WR:
Ray-Ray McCloud III
Ray-Ray McCloud III
TE:
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
LT:
Jake Matthews
Jake Matthews
LG:
Matt Bergeron
Matt Bergeron
C:
Drew Dalman
Ryan Neuzil
RG:
Chris Lindstrom
Chris Lindstrom
RT:
Kaleb McGary
Kaleb McGary
Defense:
Position
2024
2025
DL:
Grady Jarrett
Ruke Orhorhoro
DL:
David Onyemata
David Onyemata
OLB:
Lorenzo Carter
Leonard Floyd
OLB:
Matt Judon
Jalon Walker
LB:
Troy Andersen
Troy Andersen
LB:
Kaden Elliss
Kaden Elliss
CB:
A.J. Terrell Jr.
A.J. Terrell Jr.
CB:
Mike Hughes
Mike Hughes
CB:
Dee Alford
Billy Bowman Jr.
S:
Jessie Bates III
Jessie Bates III
S:
Justin Simmons
Jordan Fuller
Special Teams:
Position
2024
2025
K:
Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
P:
Bradley Pinion
Bradley Pinion
LS:
Liam McCullough
Liam McCullough
If these projections are correct, the Falcons have two new starters on offense, five on defense, and none at the three main special teams positions.
Clearly, the biggest change is at quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. gives the offense a higher upside, but there will be growing pains.
They will also have to get through the change at center.
The sweeping changes come on defense, where they retooled last year's pass rush. They not only upgraded their starters but also their depth.
Who knows what happens at safety next to Jessie Bates. Jordan Fuller gets the nod in the projections because of his experience in the league and with Raheem Morris.
No doubt, Xavier Watts is the future and could push for the starting gig in training camp. At worst, he will be rotated in throughout the season.
The punter and long snapper positions are set. Bradley Pinion and Liam McCullough have been great these past few years, and can cruise through camp and the preseason without competition.
The same can't be said about Younghoe Koo; he has to battle with the German-born Lenny Krieg. It is an interesting battle worth keeping an eye on, but let's assume Koo's injury last year led to a tough year.
Overall, this team looks a lot better, no doubt about it. Their offense's potential is sky-high with Penix leading the charge, and their defense is much deeper across the board.