Falcons' projected lineup looks head and shoulders better than 2024's

This offseason has vastly improved the starting lineup.
Grayson Freestone
Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons

You can only hope your team gets better each and every offseason, and that is the case for the Atlanta Falcons this year.

Terry Fontenot has done a great job improving the starting lineup, particularly on defense, as well as the depth. We will compare 2024's Week 1 starting lineup with this year's projected lineup.

Falcons are in a much better position going into the 2025 season

Raheem Morris sees the return of a similar offensive lineup and an improved defensive lineup.

Offense:

Position

2024

2025

QB:

Kirk Cousins

Michael Penix Jr.

RB:

Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson

WR:

Drake London

Drake London

WR:

Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney

WR:

Ray-Ray McCloud III

Ray-Ray McCloud III

TE:

Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts

LT:

Jake Matthews

Jake Matthews

LG:

Matt Bergeron

Matt Bergeron

C:

Drew Dalman

Ryan Neuzil

RG:

Chris Lindstrom

Chris Lindstrom

RT:

Kaleb McGary

Kaleb McGary

Defense:

Position

2024

2025

DL:

Grady Jarrett

Ruke Orhorhoro

DL:

David Onyemata

David Onyemata

OLB:

Lorenzo Carter

Leonard Floyd

OLB:

Matt Judon

Jalon Walker

LB:

Troy Andersen

Troy Andersen

LB:

Kaden Elliss

Kaden Elliss

CB:

A.J. Terrell Jr.

A.J. Terrell Jr.

CB:

Mike Hughes

Mike Hughes

CB:

Dee Alford

Billy Bowman Jr.

S:

Jessie Bates III

Jessie Bates III

S:

Justin Simmons

Jordan Fuller

Special Teams:

Position

2024

2025

K:

Younghoe Koo

Younghoe Koo

P:

Bradley Pinion

Bradley Pinion

LS:

Liam McCullough

Liam McCullough

If these projections are correct, the Falcons have two new starters on offense, five on defense, and none at the three main special teams positions.

Clearly, the biggest change is at quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. gives the offense a higher upside, but there will be growing pains.

They will also have to get through the change at center.

The sweeping changes come on defense, where they retooled last year's pass rush. They not only upgraded their starters but also their depth.

Who knows what happens at safety next to Jessie Bates. Jordan Fuller gets the nod in the projections because of his experience in the league and with Raheem Morris.

No doubt, Xavier Watts is the future and could push for the starting gig in training camp. At worst, he will be rotated in throughout the season.

The punter and long snapper positions are set. Bradley Pinion and Liam McCullough have been great these past few years, and can cruise through camp and the preseason without competition.

The same can't be said about Younghoe Koo; he has to battle with the German-born Lenny Krieg. It is an interesting battle worth keeping an eye on, but let's assume Koo's injury last year led to a tough year.

Overall, this team looks a lot better, no doubt about it. Their offense's potential is sky-high with Penix leading the charge, and their defense is much deeper across the board.

