Falcons slam the door shut on re-signing two Pro Bowl defenders

Last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons added two former Pro Bowl defenders late in the offseason/preseason in Matt Judon and Justin Simmons.

Judon cost a third-round pick while Simmons signed a one-year deal. Neither of them lived up to what the team hoped, but there was still the potential for either to return, at least until the 2025 NFL Draft.

Falcons deny Matt Judon and Justin Simmons the opportunity to return

Terry Fontenot started the 2025 Draft with a bang by selecting Jalon Walker and trading back into the first round for James Pearce Jr.

Then he addressed the secondary by trading up in the third round for Xavier Watts and taking Billy Bowman Jr. in the fourth round.

And just like that, there is no room for the two veterans to re-sign. Simmons and Judon must find work elsewhere.

Just look at the depth Raheem Morris suddenly has:

EDGE:

Jalon Walker

James Pearce Jr.

Leonard Floyd

Arnold Ebiketie

Bralen Trice

DeAngelo Malone

Khalid Kareem

Safety:

Jessie Bates III

Xavier Watts

Jordan Fuller

DeMarcco Hellams

Billy Bowman Jr.*

Benny Sapp II

Malik Verdon

There is absolutely no room...

Not bringing back Judon is rough. The Falcons traded a third-round pick for only one year of service. He also started getting his feet under him late in the season.

Nevertheless, it is hard not to get excited about all the investments the Falcons have made at edge rusher.

At safety, they now have three starting-caliber players. Jessie Bates III is as good as anyone, Xavier Watts was a third-round steal who can start day one, and Jordan Fuller has been a quality starter for many years.

This defensive-heavy draft class will open an opportunity for another team to sign Judon or Simmons—two players who still have a lot to offer this league.