2 shocking players make Falcons' early 2025 final 53-man roster prediction

We now have a clearer idea of what the 2025 final 53-man roster will look like for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Draft was the final hurdle to constructing the most likely group of names that will make it through preseason and into the regular season for an up-and-coming team.

This year, things are clearer than I have ever seen. When putting these predictions together, I write down the names of those I think have a strong chance of making the roster. From there, I whittle it down to 53 players. However, to my surprise, I ended up with exactly 53 players, which shows how defined this year's team is.

Without further ado, here is an early prediction for the Falcons' final 53-man roster.

Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster prediction: Offense

Quarterbacks (3):

Michael Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins

Easton Stick

This is an impossible prediction; we simply do not know the future of Kirk Cousins. However, things are trending toward him being a Falcon come September. By keeping Easton Stick, you give yourself the flexibility to trade Cousins to a desperate team who sustains an injury.

Running backs (3):

Bijan Robinson

Tyler Allgeier

Jase McClellan

The Falcons kept four running backs last year, but that was solely because of Avery Williams' return ability. Without him, this is what the room would've looked like.

Watch out for second-year player Jase McClellan to make an occasional impact. He was an underrated prospect in last year's Draft.

Wide receivers (6):

Drake London

Darnell Mooney

Ray-Ray McCloud III

KhaDarel Hodge

Casey Washington

Nick Nash

The top four guys will be locks, but the last two spots could be a battle between Casey Washington, Nick Nash, Jamal Agnew, Chris Blair, and Phillip Dorsett II. Penix's established comfort with Washington gives him an edge, while Nash is a talented player who deserved to be drafted and will ball out in the preseason (mark my words).

Tight ends (3):

Kyle Pitts Sr.

Charlie Woerner

Feleipe Franks

Pretty easy here, Kyle Pitts is the receiving threat, Charlie Woerner is the blocker, and Feleipe Franks is the special teams ace.

Offensive line (9):

Jake Matthews - OT

Kaleb McGary - OT

Storm Norton - OT

Jack Nelson - OT

Chris Lindstrom - IOL

Matt Bergeron - IOL

Elijah Wilkinson - IOL

Ryan Neuzil - IOL

Jovaughn Gwyn - IOL

Left to right, the starting five will be: Jake Matthews, Matt Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary.

Storm Norton provides excellent depth with Jack Nelson developing behind him. Elijah Wilkinson returns as a valuable backup, while Jovaugh Gwyn continues to stick around.

Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster prediction: Defense

Defensive line (7):

David Onyemata

Ruke Orhorhoro

Morgan Fox

Zach Harrison

Ta'Quon Graham

Brandon Dorlus

Kentavius Street

The Falcons brought in Morgan Fox and re-signed Ta'Quon Graham and Kentavius Street to finish out their defensive line. Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus will be expected to take second-year leaps.

Edge rushers (5):

Jalon Walker

James Pearce Jr.

Leonard Floyd

Arnold Ebiketie

Bralen Trice

Just take a moment and appreciate how much better this group looks after the 2025 NFL Draft...

While edge rusher is a notoriously difficult position for rookies, we expect a lot from the two first-round picks. The pressure on Leonard Floyd has lessened, which is a good thing. Seeing the up-and-coming Arnold Ebiketie in the fourth spot tells us just how improved the position is. And we will finally get to see Bralen Trice, whom the coaching staff has high hopes for.

Linebackers (4):

Kaden Elliss

Troy Andersen

JD Bertrand

Devine Deablo

Find me a more underrated linebacker than Kaden Elliss. I'll wait... Last year, he did everything for this defense and has only gotten better each year.

If, and it is a big if, Troy Andersen can stay healthy, you feel good about the depth.

Cornerbacks (6):

AJ Terrell Jr.

Mike Hughes

Billy Bowman Jr.

Mike Ford Jr.

Clark Phillips III

Cobee Bryant

It is a battle of the 'Jrs.' in the Falcons' secondary.

The most intriguing question here is whether or not we will see Jalen Ramsey added to this group? It would certainly make things fun.

It is worth noting Cobee Bryant's spot on the final roster. He should've been drafted and is ready to prove that.

Safeties (4):

Jessie Bates III

Jordan Fuller

Xavier Watts

DeMarcco Hellams

The final defensive position is pretty well set. The only question is who will start alongside the best safety in the league?

Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster prediction: Special Teams

Kicker: Younghoe Koo

Punter: Bradley Pinion

Long snapper: Liam McCullough

The only question with the three main special teams positions is who will win the kicker battle: Younghoe Koo or Lenny Krieg? Koo gets the nod here because of his experience and contract, and banking on his nagging injury being the reason for a down year.

Notable cuts from Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster prediction

Jamal Agnew, WR/Returner

DeAngelo Malone, EDGE

Kevin King, CB

Dee Alford, CB

Lenny Krieg, K

Jamal Agnew's roster spot comes down to value as a return man. In the end, I think there are enough alternative options (e.g., Ray-Ray McCloud III, Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III) that make him expendable.

The Draft essentially put DeAngelo Malone and Dee Alford out of a job, while Kevin King is ousted because his competition brings more special teams value.