Falcons, Steelers make for obvious trade pairing in 2025 NFL Draft

There are certain things in the Draft that are bound to happen: the Titans drafting Cam Ward, the Raiders drafting Ashton Jeanty, the Eagles landing some star talent that shouldn't have fallen, and the Falcons and Steelers pulling off a win-win first-round trade.

The Atlanta Falcons have just five picks. With holes on defense, they must trade down at some point—hopefully, in the first round.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers. And, even if they do land him, they need a plan for the future. According to reports, their eyes are on one name who may push them to be aggressive.

Watch for Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers to make a first-round trade

The Steelers have done their homework on quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but one has reportedly caught their eye—Shedeur Sanders. Peter Schrager disclosed the following information:

"He had a really good meeting with the Pittsburgh last week, and that lasted like five hours. He met with Arthur Smith. He met with Mike Tomlin. He went around the facility. That, to me, seems like a good backstop. If worse comes to worse for Sheduer, 21 would be a really nice place for him to go. It would be a really good situation considering the weapons, the organization, the culture, the city."

Will Sanders fall to Pittsburgh at No. 21? It will all start with him getting past the Giants at No. 3. If Big Blue passes on him, he may fall to the 20s.

That said, any team that identifies a franchise QB has to be aggressive. A passive approach will allow another team to jump ahead and take the Colorado QB.

This is why they will call the Falcons about trading up six spots. The Falcons must add picks while not risking their chance at a talented edge rusher. With so many first-round talents at the position, dropping six spots won't change much.

All in all, the Falcons and the Steelers are primed to flip spots in the first round. It makes too much sense not to happen.