Falcons’ struggling star was handed the bounce-back opportunity he desperately needed

Across the last two weeks, the anchor of the Atlanta Falcons' secondary hasn't exactly been himself. Since he was drafted, A.J. Terrell has been among the most consistent cornerbacks in football, but matchups with two of the best receivers in the NFL helped serve the 27-year-old some humble pie.

Prior to Week 14, Terrell hadn't allowed a touchdown all season, but surrendered two to Seahawks' star Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a Falcons' blowout loss. Then on Thursday against the Bucs, Mike Evans amassed a season-high 132 receiving yards in his first game back from IR with Terrell in coverage.

The 32-year-old wideout missed the last seven games due to a broken clavicle, but a date with Atlanta's supposed shutdown corner saw him waste no time in having a field day in primetime. The secondary has imploded as of late, and his immense struggles in coverage are a big reason as to why.

A.J. Terrell's struggles could finally end against the Cardinals in Week 16

It's the matchup with elite WR1's that have seen the Clemson product start to falter, but the 10-day break between Falcons game should certainly help. But the Dirty Birds are headed to Glendale next weekend to take on the Arizona Cardinals, who could again be without their star receiver in Week 16.

Second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. has missed four of the last five games for the Cardinals for a multitude of reasons. He was originally sidelined due to appendicitis before briefly returning against the Bucs in Week 13, but the 2024 first-rounder is currently sidelined because of a heel injury.

The Ohio State product was starting to turn a corner with Jacoby Brissett starting in place of Kyler Murray before going down, but Maserati Marv's status could again be in jeopardy against the Falcons next weekend after he missed Arizona's Week 15 clash with the Houston Texans on Sunday.

However, something worth noting is the fact that if Harrison doesn't play, Terrell will still have his hands full. Michael Wilson leads the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards across the last four weeks, and has quietly emerged as a potential league-winner for many fantasy football managers.

In lieu of the 2024 first-round pick, the third-year receiver has surpassed 10 receptions and 100 receiving yards in three of his last four games, but he's not the only weapon to key in on. Trey McBride is one of the most dangerous tight ends in football, and Terrell will be pivotal in slowing him down too.

He has struggled as of late, but even with the Falcons having nothing to play for, he'll have to take advantage of Harrison's potential absence and step up, regardless of the matchup.