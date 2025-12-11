Falcons’ Week 15 outlook gets flipped upside down by shocking Buccaneers return

A decade-long conference rival is returning from injury in Week 15, when the Atlanta Falcons are at their weakest. On Wednesday, Mike Evans was activated from injured reserve after spending nearly two months out of action with a broken clavicle. He's still questionable entering Thursday, but head coach Todd Bowles seems optimistic he'll be good to go.

The Bucs have officially activated Mike Evans to return from IR.



Bucs HC Todd Bowles indicated that he'd be able to play this week. pic.twitter.com/tVSLFdv8tM — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 10, 2025

The veteran wideout is far from his prime, but he averaged nine targets a game earlier this season. With Evans rejoining the lineup, the Falcons have another elite receiver to worry about on Thursday night. Evans joins rookie standout Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan will make his season debut to form potentially the best receiver room in the NFL.

Through 20 games throughout his career, the 32-year-old has 1,520 yards and 13 touchdowns against the Falcons. He's only dominated the Carolina Panthers more since 2014, and he's catching the Falcons at the right time.

Mike Evans' return spells danger for the Falcons' defense in Week 15

Through the first eight weeks of the season, Atlanta hadn't allowed a passer to throw for over 200 yards. Since Week 9, it's happened nearly every week, and Week 14 was a new low. The Falcons surrendered 236 passing yards to Seattle's Sam Darnold, most of which came in the second half.

The Falcons allowed the second most passing yards allowed all season, in large part due to AJ Terrell. Terrell matched up against Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and it didn't go smoothly. JSN diced up the Falcons' secondary while catching seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Entering Week 14, Terrell hadn't allowed a touchdown all season, yet allowed two last week.

Evans is returning against the perfect team, and he's not alone. McMillan is also set to return tonight, after spending the season on injured reserve due to a broken neck suffered in training camp. The Washington product doesn't quite have Evans' pedigree, but scored eight touchdowns as a rookie.

The Falcons have their hands full, and all eyes will be on the secondary. At one point the Falcons allowed the least amount of passing yards all season, but have dropped to ninth. Recent collapses against the Seahawks and a Bryce Young career game have seen the numbers plummet.

To bounce back, Terrell must step up. He's enjoying a solid season with his most passes defended since 2023, and the lowest allowed completion percentage of his career. Terrell thrives in limiting yards after the catch, especially this season.

He'll have his work cut out for him while guarding Evans' 6-foot-5 frame on primetime.