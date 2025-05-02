Falcons surge in NFC South standings with outstanding draft class

Grades were all over the place for the four NFC South drafts. There were controversial picks, head-scratching picks, and some steals.

Despite having limited picks, the Atlanta Falcons significantly improved their defense, which was exactly what they needed to do. Their two first-round pick at edge rusher fixed their biggest issue, while their selection of the two defensive backs reinforced the backend.

All in all, there is a stark difference between where you would've ranked the Falcons in the NFC South before and after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Atlanta Falcons sit atop the NFC South after strong draft

When discussing the NFC South rankings, we can all agree who sits at the bottom: the New Orleans Saints. They have an aging roster that wasn't good last year, and now they have quarterback question marks. There is no reason to discuss them further.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the division each of the last four years. However, they sit in a void of being good enough to make the playoffs, but not good enough to make a run.

Then you have the Carolina Panthers, who saw their franchise quarterback, Bryce Young, take a big step forward last season. They are a wildcard in the South.

As for the Atlanta Falcons, they would've won the division if Kirk Cousins had told the team about his injuries.

While we still don't know for sure if Michael Penix Jr. can be a star, anyone who watched him late last season is pretty confident he will be.

So, assuming Penix takes over, the Atlanta Falcons should be the favorites. Their offense is incredibly talented, and now their defense looks to be much improved.

We said this last year, the difference between the Falcons and the Buccaneers: the Falcons significantly improved their biggest issue from last year, while the Bucs continue to rotate similar players in and out each year.

Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman Jr. will take this team to the top of the NFC South.